There’s something different about this year’s iPhone launch event

Apple just announced the iPhone 16 launch date by sending out invites for the keynote. We were expecting media invites to drop in the final days of August. That’s what usually happens with iPhone launch events. What’s surprising this year is the day Apple settled on for its iPhone 16 event. September 9th falls on a Monday rather than a Tuesday or Wednesday.

Apple usually unveils new iPhone models on the Tuesday or Wednesday after Labor Day. This time, it’s doing things a little differently, and there’s an explanation for that. There’s a presidential debate set for Tuesday, September 10th, which is when we expected Apple’s iPhone 16 keynote to take place.

However, I wouldn’t expect Apple to change the iPhone 16 preorder or release dates. Based on Apple’s iPhone launch history, we can now consider these dates to be confirmed.

It’s easy to see why Apple didn’t want to share the news cycle with the debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump on Tuesday, September 10th. Instead, the iPhone 16 should get at least a day of special attention on Monday. The tech world will keep discussing the iPhone 16 in the weeks following the keynote.

When it comes to preorders and the iPhone 16 release date, these should not be affected by other events. Apple starts taking iPhone 16 preorders on the first Friday after the iPhone launch event. That’s going to be September 13th this year.

Apple and its partners will ship the new iPhone on the second Friday after the launch event. For the iPhone 16 series, that’s September 20th. That’s also when you’ll be able to buy the new iPhones in Apple retail stores.

Could Apple do things differently this year? I guess anything is possible, though Apple has never changed this playbook. Even in years when certain iPhones were delayed or when the entire iPhone launch was postponed, the Friday rules stayed in place.

The presidential debate probably forced Apple to move the iPhone 16 event to Monday. However, that should not impact the preorder and release dates.

Then again, 2024 gave us an unusual summer when it comes to device launches. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 dropped in mid-July. A month later, Google unveiled the Pixel 9 series.

Apple might want to ship the iPhone 16 to consumers faster this year. It could help with the bottom line for the September quarter. Still, I don’t think Apple will change its playbook. Apple will sell tens of millions of iPhone 16 units in the December quarter, which is what usually happens with every new iPhone generation.

If you’re buying a new iPhone in the coming weeks, I’ll remind you that 2024 is different. It’s the first time old iPhones won’t support massively important iOS features. You should not buy an iPhone 15 (or older models than that) if you want Apple Intelligence. Those devices can’t handle Apple’s AI.

To get Apple Intelligence, you’ll need one of the two iPhone 15 Pros or one of the iPhone 16 models. The iPhone SE 4, supposedly launching in early 2025, will also support it.