There’s one Apple launch coming today that’s even more exciting than the iPhone 16

Apple will unveil the new iPhone 16 in a few hours. While I can’t wait to upgrade my current iPhone 15 Pro to the latest model, there’s actually one Apple launch that I’m beyond happy that it might get a new version: The AirPods Max.

A new model has been rumored for a few years. While it was expected to be light on new features and even launch at a later date, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in a Threads post, reported that he expects Apple to unveil the new AirPods Max today.

According to the journalist, there are a few key features to expect from Apple’s premium headphones: Better Active Noise Cancellation, AirPods Pro 2’s Adaptive Audio, and a new USB-C port, which will finally bring Lossless capabilities for these headphones.

While some might think Apple took too long to unveil a new model with only a few features, I’m happy to upgrade my headphones to a USB-C upgrade. As Apple started switching to this new port, I stopped using these headphones because I had to carry an extra cable.

In addition, while I love the AirPods Max in black, I’m dying to get a new model with a different color. Previously, Gurman reported that Apple was planning new colors for the first-generation model. However, they have never been released.

Now, it’s likely that Apple might revamp some of the old colors, even though it’s unclear what could change. Besides that, I hope Apple at least makes these new headphones to pair with AirPods Pro 2 or at least have a few exclusive features.

A better Find My technology and improved battery life are among the features I hope this new generation adds. That said, it won’t take long until we find out what Apple has in store for its iPhone 16 keynote.

BGR will let you know everything Apple announces as soon as we learn more about it.