The new Razer Blade 15 is the first laptop with a 240Hz OLED display

Razer has announced a new upgrade to its Blade 15. The 2022 model of the company’s popular gaming laptop will offer the first 240Hz OLED laptop display. It’s the first time that gamers will have the option to pick up a laptop that offers both the vivid imagery of an OLED display and the faster refresh rates that many have come to love.

Meet the new Razer Blade 15

The “new” Razer Blade 15 is exactly what you would expect from Razer’s latest gaming laptop. It’s a 15-inch laptop paired with an i9-12800H and up to an Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti. It’s a fantastic machine, especially when you start looking at the rest of the specs the laptop offers.

Users can add up to 32GB of DDR5 4800MHz RAM, and it comes with Razer’s vapor chamber cooling system. Other features of the laptop include an SD card reader and a 1TB PCIe storage drive with an extra M.2 PCIe slot for additional expansion. These specs are relentless. But, perhaps the most enchanting thing about the new Razer Blade 15 is it houses the first 240Hz OLED laptop display.

The first 240Hz OLED laptop display

Seeing an OLED display in a laptop with such a high refresh rate is surprising. And Razer says it is the first to offer one. Most of the time, users have to choose between the higher quality visuals of the OLED display and the faster refresh rate of cheaper-to-produce displays.

With the new Razer Blade 15, though, it looks like you can get both. Of course, that price doesn’t come cheap. The new Razer Blade 15, at least the model equipped with the 240Hz OLED laptop display, will run you around $3,500. That will also get you 32GB of RAM, the i9-12800H, an RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, and a 1TB SSD.

The new display isn’t the brightest out there, though, topping out at just 400 nits. That means working in any kind of natural sunlight will be rough. It is a 1440P panel, with 100 percent DCI-P3 space. That means deep contrasting colors that help all of your games pop visually. And, because it comes with that high responsiveness, your games will look great and play smoothly.

Seeing the first 240Hz OLED laptop display is exciting, especially if other companies start making similar offerings. The new Razer Blade 15 is expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2022. As such, you’ve still got a few months to wait before you can get your hands on this stunning display.