The mystery of why Apple’s OLED iPad Pro hasn’t launched yet has been solved

Analyst Ross Young might have answered why Apple hasn’t yet released the OLED iPad Pro. While users are questioning where Apple’s new iPad Pro and iPad Air 6 are, the display analyst has given us the best hint yet: 11-inch OLED panels are in short supply compared to the 12.9-inch model.

In an X post, Ross Young says LG Display will start to deliver its 11-inch OLED panels for Apple this March to complement Samsung’s delivery. LG is also the only supplier of the 12.9-inch display, but this one seems to be fine. Interestingly, Samsung has been shipping 11-inch OLED panels since February.

Besides that, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman has previously said that Apple is still readying a special version of iPadOS 17.4 to launch alongside the new OLED iPad Pro. Since he estimates that Cupertino will release the iPad in late March or early April, it’s likely that LG Display is also another reason why Apple hasn’t unveiled the new iPad just yet.

Here’s what he wrote in his Power On newsletter: “Still, in his latest Power On newsletter, he reiterated his previous reports: “As I’ve written several times, Apple is preparing to launch revamped iPad Pros, new iPad Airs (including a 12.9-inch version), a Magic Keyboard and upgraded Apple Pencil. Look for that new hardware around the end of March or in April, as that’s when the accompanying iPadOS 17.4 software should be ready to go.”

With that, Apple has two options: Unveil both iPads, but start selling the larger model first, or delay the announcement of both models until they’re ready to ship enough models in early April.

I’m dying of antici… pation with the OLED iPad Pro launch being nowhere to be found

After a few underwhelming upgrades with expensive accessories and little changes to the software, the iPad is in a similar position to when Apple sold Intel Macs. While the company was able to revamp its Mac category, the iPad needs the same care.

With this new display, Apple will also add a new design, revamped accessories, and a better chip. In addition, it will also soon announce iPadOS 18, which might have a lot of AI applications. That said, Apple has one more chance to make this product worth it. Otherwise, I don’t think people will be here for an M4 iPad Pro and so on.