OLED iPad Pro is taking longer than we thought to launch, and I can’t wait anymore

After Apple announced and released the M3 MacBook Air last week, attention turned to the imminent launch of the OLED iPad Pro. Still, we’re left with no news. While we kept asking where the new iPad Pro and iPad Air models are, it seems Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman was right, and we might have to wait until early April to see some news.

Before Apple released iPadOS 17.4 to the public, Gurman said Apple was preparing a “special version” of this operating system to launch alongside the OLED iPad Pro. At that time, he said it was expected in late March or early April.

However, since Apple would launch iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 ahead of the European Union’s Digital Markets Act, I thought this could mean this iPad release was imminent – like Apple did with the MacBook Air and macOS 14.4.

Still, in his latest Power On newsletter, he reiterated his previous reports: “As I’ve written several times, Apple is preparing to launch revamped iPad Pros, new iPad Airs (including a 12.9-inch version), a Magic Keyboard and upgraded Apple Pencil. Look for that new hardware around the end of March or in April, as that’s when the accompanying iPadOS 17.4 software should be ready to go.”

With that said, we might keep waiting for a new Apple product to be announced in the coming days, but Cupertino is clearly waiting to announce this iPad later this month.

We’re so excited about the OLED iPad Pro because Apple is at a make-or-break point with this tablet

Image source: Apple

While Apple is expected to expand its iPad lineup with a new larger iPad Air, I think this will be the release we’ll see if the iPad will continue into the company’s line of products or if it will mark the beginning of its end.

After a few underwhelming upgrades with expensive accessories and little changes to the software, the iPad is in a similar position to when Apple sold Intel Macs. While the company was able to revamp its Mac category, the iPad needs the same care.

With this new display, Apple will also add a new design, revamped accessories, and a better chip. In addition, it will also soon announce iPadOS 18, which might have a lot of AI applications. That said, Apple has one more chance to make this product worth it. Otherwise, I don’t think people will be here for an M4 iPad Pro and so on.