iPadOS 17.4 now available with new emoji, Podcasts transcripts, and other 8 features

After a month of beta testing, iPadOS 17.4 is now available to iPad users. This update has few more features than iPadOS 17.3, even though it lacks important changes available with iOS 17.4, such as iPhone sideloading.

Unlike the iPhone update, Apple’s iPad models won’t fall into the Digital Markets Act legislation, which means iPad European users won’t be able to download third-party app stores, use third-party wallets, and so on.

That said, here are the main iPadOS 17.4 features available now:

New emoji: New mushroom, phoenix, lime, broken chain, and shaking heads emoji are available in the emoji keyboard in addition to 18 people and body emoji with the option to face them in either direction

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Apple Music tweaks: Music recognition lets you add songs you have identified to your Apple Music Playlists and Library with iPadOS 17.4

In addition, iPadOS 17.4 fixes an issue where contact pictures are blank in Find My, and Safari Favorites Bar adds an option to show only icons for websites.