The iPhone 15 feature I’m most excited about is battery life

The iPhone 15 won’t hit stores for another seven months, yet we know almost everything about the upcoming iPhone series. Design and specs details leaked months ago, and the first renders based on iPhone 15 CAD files dropped in the past few days. The iPhone 15 will introduce a few exciting features, like a tweaked design, USB-C instead of a Lightning port, solid-state buttons, a periscope camera, and a titanium model. Not all iPhone 15 versions will get these features, but it sure looks like all of them will deliver great battery life.

Like the iPhone 14 series, the iPhone 15 will offer plenty of differentiation between devices.

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will be a lot like the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. They’ll feature similar specs and designs. They won’t have the 120Hz display and third rear-facing camera, however.

The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max (Ultra) will deliver much bigger upgrades. We’re looking at the A17 Bionic chip, extra RAM, and solid-state buttons. The larger model will also reportedly feature Apple’s first periscope zoom lens and a titanium case. That’s what most rumors claim.

We don’t have specifics about battery sizes for the upcoming iPhone 15 series. And there’s no guarantee that Apple will increase battery capacity. But two significant developments make me think battery life will be incredible, especially on the Pro models.

iPhone 14 Pro design vs. iPhone 15 Pro render. Image source: Ian Zelbo/9to5Mac

First of all, rumors say the iPhone 15 Pros’ A17 Bionic will focus on battery efficiency rather than speed gains. I explained why that’s exciting when the report first emerged.

The iPhone 14 Pros offer great battery life, especially the 14 Pro Max. I got the smaller version, turned off the Always-on display functionality, and that changed how I recharge the phone. I no longer recharge my iPhone overnight, as the battery life lasts more than a day with ease.

The A17 Bionic efficiencies won’t help the base iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, however.

But that’s where the OLED rumor from earlier this week comes in. The new iPhone 15 OLED panels will feature chips built on a more efficient process. This will lead to energy efficiencies that should boost battery life on all iPhone 15 models. That all assumes Apple indeed uses this new OLED tech in 2023, that is.

Getting back to my iPhone 14 Pro battery experience, I’d expect the iPhone 15 to offer battery life that’s at least as good. After all, the handset will basically be the same as an iPhone 14 Pro, but without the Always-on display or the dynamic 120Hz refresh rate.

The result should be outstanding battery life, certainly better than the iPhone 14. The same logic applies to the iPhone 15 Plus. And that’s before you even consider the more efficient OLED panels.

As for the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, they’re getting more efficient A17 chips and more efficient OLED panels. These should improve battery life beyond what’s available right now from the iPhone 14 Pro and Max.