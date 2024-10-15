The AI in Opera One for iOS can now understand images

The Opera One browser for iOS has just been updated with AI-based Image Understanding capabilities. Opera, which has said that it wants to change how people search the web within the next two years, says it has seen a 66% increase in new users across Europe. This can be explained thanks to the Digital Markets Act legislation, which allows users to choose their default browser instead of solely relying on Safari as the main choice.

To continue building momentum, Opera is focusing on AI features to promote its One browser. This time, the company explains that Image Understanding uses photos or images as input to help users learn more about the surrounding environment, solve problems, write code, and more.

To use Image Understanding, users can upload one or more photos or take a few with Aria – Opera’s free browser AI – and inquire about the images.

“We can see that people are increasingly choosing Opera One,” said Jona Bolin, Product Manager at Opera. “Our mission at Opera is to craft a better browsing experience compared to what you see on iOS, and Image Understanding is the next step in delivering on that promise to our users.”

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Besides that, Opera One for iOS offers other AI-powered browsing experiences with Aria, from web results to summarizing websites, generating text or code, etc.

The new Image Understanding capabilities are part of Opera’s broader plan to improve its browser experience using AI. This was also announced during its Opera Browser Days event and is yet another powerful feature before the new Opera One R2 browser becomes available.

This future One update will also bring Tab Emojis, a more convenient way to interact with your tabs. It also includes a new split-screen mode inside the browser and music player integration, so you can always have Spotify ready for you.

BGR will let you know as the browser adds more AI features to its users.