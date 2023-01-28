Tesla Cybertruck isn’t entering mass production until 2024

The Tesla Cybertruck, after multiple delays, will finally be entering mass production in 2024.

As reported by Engadget, on the latest earnings call for Tesla, CEO Elon Musk confirmed that the Cybertruck won’t be entering mass production until next year. Musk said that the truck should begin production at some point this summer but that customers can’t expect many to roll off the production line this year.

He still expects manufacturing to kick off “sometime this summer,” but warned that output would be “very slow” early on. Tesla is still in the midst of installing assembly equipment.

The electric car manufacturer’s first crack at a pickup truck was first unveiled in November 2019. The futuristic-looking vehicle quickly generated buzz and pre-orders from buyers eager to get their hands on the strange but interesting vehicle. However, the truck has faced multiple delays and likely will end up in a different price range than was originally promised.

Of course, since the Cybertruck has been delayed multiple times already, Musk’s assurance that mass production will begin next year must be meant with skepticism. Tesla has established a reputation for setting target dates for product releases and regularly missing them.

Despite the historical and potential future delays, it will be pretty wild to see the Cybertruck start to hit the road en mass, as long as the company is able to make deliveries and customers stick with preorders. The truck features such as a range of up to 500 miles per charge, a towing capacity of 14,000 pounds, and the ability to go from 0-60 in 2.9 seconds.

When the Cybetruck makes its official debut in the hands of customers, it will likely be able to take advantage of the third-party charging that Tesla has started to add to its built-in navigation system. A month ago, the automaker also finally added Apple Music to its system, despite not offering CarPlay.