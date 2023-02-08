Elon Musk teases ‘Master Plan 3’ will be revealed at Tesla’s Investor Day

Elon Musk is ready to unveil his third master plan to the world on March 1.

The Tesla/SpaceX/Boring Company/Twitter CEO announced on Twitter that “Master Plan 3” will be announced at Tesla’s Investor Day on March 1. According to the post, the event will be held at Giga Texas, Tesla’s manufacturing plant in the state. Musk says that the plan will be “the path to a fully sustainable energy future for Earth,” adding that “the future is bright!”

Musk has been teasing “Master Plan 3” since March of last year. In a response to someone who expressed anticipation about the plan, Musk responded, saying that the “main Tesla subjects will be scaling to extreme size, which is needed to shift humanity away from fossil fuels, and AI. But I will also include sections about SpaceX, Tesla, and The Boring Company.”

If you’re wondering what the previous master plans were, here’s a quick breakdown. As Musk summarized, Master Plan 1, which was announced back in 2006, consisted of:

Create a low volume car, which would necessarily be expensive

Use that money to develop a medium volume car at a lower price

Use that money to create an affordable, high volume car

Master Plan 2, which Musk called Part Deux and launched in 2016, consisted of:

Create stunning solar roofs with seamlessly integrated battery storage

Expand the electric vehicle product line to address all major segments

Develop a self-driving capability that is 10X safer than manual via massive fleet learning

Enable your car to make money for you when you aren’t using it

It’s likely that Tesla will stream Investor Day on March 1, but the company hasn’t added a placeholder video to YouTube just yet. Keep an eye out, because it would be weird if that wasn’t coming.

Musk’s announcement comes a couple of weeks after the CEO revealed that the Cybertruck won’t enter mass production until 2024.