Tesla is adding third-party chargers to its navigation system

If you’ve always wanted access to chargers outside of Tesla’s Supercharger network when using the navigation system in your Tesla, that day has finally arrived…for some people.

In a blog post, the company announced that it will now support third-party charging networks through the car’s navigation system. If you are navigating using Tesla’s navigation system, you’ll now see third-party chargers in addition to the company’s own Superchargers. The company hopes that the move will help provide Tesla owners with even more reliable charging options when traveling.

The company will call these chargers “Qualified Third-Party Chargers.” The program is rolling out first in Europe and Israel.

Third-party fast chargers that meet our performance and reliability standards will be added to Tesla’s navigation automatically as Qualified Third-Party Chargers. The intent is to ensure a smooth charging experience for Tesla drivers. The following standards will first roll out across Europe and Israel.

Not every third-party charger can get on Tesla’s navigation system. The company has certain performance standards that third-party chargers must meet in order to be eligible to be featured on its platform. The following standards are what the company says third-party chargers must meet:

At least one compatible charging connector

Frequently used by Tesla drivers at least once every four days

Average charge success rate is 90% or higher

Once you get your charger on the network, you can’t sit back and enjoy retirement, either. The company will actively pull a third-party charger off its network if the below issues occur over a two-week period:

No charge sessions detected Average charge success rate falls below 70%

It’s currently unclear which non-Supercharger chargers, if any, have applied to become part of Tesla’s charging network just yet. It’s also unclear when the company plans to roll out the program outside of Europe and Israel.

Today’s announcement comes a month after the company also opened up its EV charger technology in an attempt to turn it into a new standard for EV charging in North America.