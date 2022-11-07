Telegram finally starts rolling out new update after blaming Apple for delay

In another big update made available a few days ago, Telegram is blaming Apple for taking too long to review its new software version. This time, the company’s CEO Pavel Durov said, “we prepared some Halloween surprises for you, but it seems someone doesn’t want us to celebrate.” Telegram is rolling out voice-to-text for video messages, collectible usernames, group topics, and more.

Durov said Apple took “more than a week” to review Telegram’s latest update without informing “the current reason for the delay. Apple claims they review apps within 24 hours, but, in our experience, it takes at least 7-10 days for any meaningful product update to reach the App Store.” This statement comes when Apple faces backlash for adding gambling ads to the App Store and tracking users without their consent.

One of the most exciting features Telegram added is transcribing video messages, a Premium feature. Subscribers can already convert any voice message to text, and it’s now bringing the same function for videos.

Telegram is also adding Topics in Groups. With hundreds of thousands of users being able to be part of a group, the app is now enabling topics to create separate spaces for any subject. This feature functions as individual chats within the group and supports their shared media and notification settings.

This feature is intended specifically for large groups, adding new ways to customize their chats and promote discussion. Later this year, we expect to introduce a different set of tools, tailored to small groups.

With Collectible Usernames, users can assign multiple usernames to their accounts and public chats. Telegram explains that although it works just like basic usernames, “collectible usernames can be less than five characters long” and “once acquired, a user has full control over their collectible username.”

Telegram is also adding a redesigned Night Mode for iOS users, a new emoji pack, and a new interactive emoji and reactions.