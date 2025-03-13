T-Mobile is raising prices – see if your plan is affected

Unless you’re paying for one of T-Mobile’s newest plans, there’s a good chance you’re about to start paying more for cell phone service. On Thursday, T-Mobile announced its first price hike in years, increasing the price on many of its legacy plans by $5 per month. If your plan is affected, you’ll soon receive a text about it if you haven’t already.

Anyone currently on a Go5G or Essentials plan shouldn’t be impacted by the price hike. On the other hand, if you’re on an older Magenta or T-Mobile ONE plan, this is the text you’ll receive to let you know about the changes coming on April 2:

T-Mobile: For the first time in nearly a decade, we’re making an update to the price of some of our older monthly service plans. Starting on 4/2/2025, your phone plan will increase by $5 per line per month. You’ll keep all the benefits you currently enjoy, and your rate plan type and bill due date remain the same.

In an attempt to soften the blow, T-Mobile notes on its site that “customers still save an average of 20% compared to AT&T and Verizon on comparable wireless and streaming services.” That’s cold comfort for anyone who expected consistency from the “Un-carrier.”

In the fine print, T-Mobile points out that it’s effectively breaking its “Un-contract Promise” for all of these plans. As a result, the carrier says that it will pay your final month’s recurring service charge if you decide to leave T-Mobile within the next 60 days.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

For many customers, it will probably make the most sense to simply upgrade to a current plan. That said, this sets a troubling precedent for a carrier that has long hung its hat on the fact that it isn’t like the other carriers. This sure looks like something they would pull!