T-Mobile parent company debuts AI phone powered by Perplexity

Artificial intelligence is the emphasis of Mobile World Congress this year, and T-Mobile’s parent company is making an AI concept from last year’s show a reality in 2025. On Monday, Deutsche Telekom formally announced its AI Phone, which ditches traditional apps and interaction in favor of voice commands powered by Perplexity Assistant.

Deutsche Telekom says that its upcoming AI phone will be able to answer questions, book taxis, reserve tables, translate in real time, pen emails, make phone calls, play music, summarize text messages, make calendar entries, shop for you, and more.

While the Perplexity Assistant will be “the main feature of Deutsche Telekom’s new AI Phone,” it will also support Google Cloud AI, ElevenLabs, and Picsart. Here’s a quick rundown of each, as provided by Deutsche Telekom, in case you aren’t familiar with them:

Google Cloud AI enables object recognition with the smartphone camera in real time. Helpful, for example, at the weekly market when putting together the ingredients for a dish, for instruction manuals or for the immediate translation of text on signposts and menus.

enables object recognition with the smartphone camera in real time. Helpful, for example, at the weekly market when putting together the ingredients for a dish, for instruction manuals or for the immediate translation of text on signposts and menus. ElevenLabs can quickly and easily convert various inputs such as text, URLs or documents into sophisticated podcasts.

can quickly and easily convert various inputs such as text, URLs or documents into sophisticated podcasts. Picsart offers personalized images and transforms selfies into various artistic styles in no time at all.

The company is referring to this bundle of AI services as “Magenta AI,” which can also be found free of charge in the MeinMagenta app.

“We design technology for everyone. And bring the innovative power of AI closer to people: whether with our AI phone in everyday life, with AI applications for companies and the public sector or when used in our networks,” said Claudia Nemat, Board Member for Technology and Innovation at Deutsche Telekom. “With Deutsche Telekom’s AI solutions, we are improving the customer experience and making life easier.”

Deutsche Telekom says the AI Phone will launch in 2026 for under $1,000.