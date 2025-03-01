Click to Skip Ad
OpenAI plans to integrate text-to-video AI model Sora into ChatGPT

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Mar 1st, 2025 10:33AM EST
OpenAI's Sora is now available.
Image: OpenAI

OpenAI announced on Friday that it plans to one day integrate Sora into ChatGPT. As it stands, the text-to-video model is only available at Sora.com, but during the first-ever Sora Office Hours session on OpenAI’s Discord channel today, Sora product lead Rohan Sahai revealed that Sora integration for ChatGPT is in the works (via TechCrunch).

There’s no transcript, but according to TechCrunch, Sahai told the live audience that the OpenAI team wants Sora to be integrated into ChatGPT so that users can ask the chatbot to generate AI videos for them. Sahai didn’t provide a timeline for the integration, but he did suggest that users won’t have the same level of control outside of the Sora web app.

While Sahai notes that OpenAI launched Sora as a separate product last December so as not to overcomplicate ChatGPT, competition from other AI firms continues to grow by the day. Adding a video generation tool to its AI chatbot has the potential to not only attract far more users but also convince more people to pay for subscriptions.

Other announcements include a new “Top” feed on Sora.com to highlight popular creations and a relaxed queue for ChatGPT Plus subscribers.

Looking forward, the Sora team is working on search and batch actions, wants qualified mobile engineers to help build the Sora mobile app, and plans to bring image generation capabilities to Sora down the line (though it’s unclear what this means for DALL-E).

Finally, OpenAI officially launched Sora in the UK and Europe on Friday.

