OpenAI finally releases AI video generator Sora to the public

Days after launching its new ChatGPT Pro subscription with access to o1 pro mode, OpenAI is back with another massive announcement. On Monday, the organization began rolling out its AI video generator, Sora, to the public. You can now generate realistic videos with a text prompt on Sora.com, but you’ll need a paid plan to get started.

OpenAI first debuted Sora way back in February, granting access to a small group of individuals, organizations, and institutions. Since then, OpenAI has been building upon the initial release and is launching the faster Sora Turbo model today as well.

In order to use Sora, you’ll need ChatGPT Plus or ChatGPT Pro. Here’s what you’ll get out of Sora, depending on which subscription you have:

ChatGPT Plus ($20/month) : Up to 50 priority videos (1,000 credits), 720p resolution, and 5s duration

ChatGPT Pro ($200/month): Up to 500 priority videos (10,000 credits), unlimited relaxed videos, up to 1080p resolution, 20s duration and 5 concurrent generations, download without watermark

According to the company, Sora is now capable of generating videos up to 1080p resolution, 20 seconds long, and in widescreen, vertical, or square aspect ratios. You can also plug in your own assets to extend or change the generated video to your liking.

It’s also easier to manage all your AI videos with the new interfaces. The storyboard tool allows users to specify inputs for individual frames. There are also Featured and Recent feeds that are always being updated with videos from the community.

“The version of Sora we are deploying has many limitations,” OpenAI admits in its blog post for the rollout. “It often generates unrealistic physics and struggles with complex actions over long durations. Although Sora Turbo is much faster than the February preview, we’re still working to make the technology affordable for everyone. We’re introducing our video generation technology now to give society time to explore its possibilities and co-develop norms and safeguards that ensure it’s used responsibly as the field advances.”

One of those safeguards is the C2PA⁠ metadata that comes with every Sora-generated video. If you make a video with Sora, everyone who watches it will be able to verify its origin. Uploads of videos featuring people will also be limited at launch, and Sora will block forms of abuse such as child sexual abuse materials and sexual deepfakes altogether.

You can learn more about OpenAI’s text-to-video model on the company’s Sora page.