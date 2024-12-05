ChatGPT Pro: $200 per month for unlimited access to o1 reasoning model

To close out 2024, OpenAI launched its most expensive and enticing paid monthly plan to date. ChatGPT Pro costs $200 per month, giving subscribers unlimited access to the new OpenAI o1 reasoning model as well as o1-mini, GPT-4o, and Advanced Voice.

ChatGPT Pro is also the only way to use the all-new o1 pro mode, which OpenAI describes as “a version of o1 that uses more compute to think harder and provide even better answers to the hardest problems.” OpenAI plans to add even more powerful features to the ChatGPT Pro plan in the future, so subscribers will always be on the cutting edge.

In competition with o1 and o1-preview, o1 pro mode regularly outperformed both models. From math and coding to Ph.D.-level science questions, o1 pro mode was consistently more accurate. OpenAI also held its model to a higher standard by only considering a question solved when the model was able to get the answer right four times in a row.

If you decide to subscribe to the ChatGPT Pro plan for $200 per month, you’ll be able to select o1 pro mode in the model picker. Answers will take longer to generate, but ChatGPT will display a progress bar and send an in-app notification if you click away.

OpenAI also took the opportunity to award 10 grants of ChatGPT Pro to medical researchers at leading US institutions and plans to award more in the future. Some of the initial recipients of the GenAI grant include Boston Children’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School assistant professor Catherine Brownstein⁠, Berkeley Lab computer research scientist Justin Reese, and The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine professor Derya Unutmaz.

Check back for more announcements from the 12 Days of OpenAI in the coming days.