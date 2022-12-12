T-Mobile is giving away a ton of free money on Friday

In order to celebrate the holiday season (and possibly win over a few new subscribers), T-Mobile is giving away free money on Friday. On December 16, T-Mobile is handing out up to $225,000 in cash prizes at the Mall of America in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and at Signature Stores in Chicago, Santa Monica, and Times Square in New York City.

How to get free money from T-Mobile

At all four of these locations, T-Mobile is setting up massive ATM experiences, and everyone who participates will win $22.50, $225, or $2,250 while supplies last. The ATM experiences will open at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, December 16 in all four cities.

There will undoubtedly be long lines at all of the T-Mobile ATMs on Friday, so if you want a shot at winning up to $2,250, be sure to show up early.

Even if you can’t make it to the physical ATMs, you can still participate in the giveaway. Just visit MagentATM.com starting at 9 a.m. ET on December 16 through 11:59 p.m. ET on December 18 to enter a drawing for a chance to win a share of an additional $225,000.

“With the Un-carrier, families don’t have to choose between getting a great network and great value — T-Mobile customers really do get the best of both worlds,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “In addition to America’s most-awarded 5G network, they get $225 in extra perks available on Magenta MAX each month … it’s almost like finding free money in your bank account every few weeks. And since it’s the season of giving, there’s no better time to give all wireless customers a chance to see just how sweet the Un-carrier life is.”

The $225 in extra perks include subscriptions to Netflix, Apple TV+, and Paramount+, free in-flight WiFi, texting and data, a one-year AAA membership, and more.