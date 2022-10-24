Streaming Ted Lasso and Taylor Swift is more expensive with Apple services

While users expect Apple to release new operating systems later today, the company decided to increase the price of some of its services, such as the Apple One bundle, and the standalone subscriptions of Apple Music and Apple TV Plus.

According to 9to5Mac, subscription prices increased up to $2/month. This is the first time Apple raises the subscription of its 2015 music service, 2019 streaming service, and 2020 subscription bundle in the United States.

Over this year, Apple has raised prices in European and South American countries as well. With these changes, the company says it will pay more per music streaming on Apple Music and that the price increase with Apple TV Plus makes sense as it reflects the growing catalog.

Here’s the state an Apple spokesperson sent to 9to5Mac:

The subscription prices for Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple One will increase beginning today. The change to Apple Music is due to an increase in licensing costs, and in turn, artists and songwriters will earn more for the streaming of their music. We also continue to add innovative features that make Apple Music the world’s best listening experience. We introduced Apple TV+ at a very low price because we started with just a few shows and movies. Three years later, Apple TV+ is home to an extensive selection of award-winning and broadly acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment from the world’s most creative storytellers.

These are the price changes for the streaming services:

Apple One

Individual: $16.95 per month (previously $14.95);

Family: $22.95 per month (previously $19.95);

Premier: $32.95 per month per year (previously $29.95).

Apple Music

Individual: $10.99 per month (previously $9.99);

Family: $16.99 per month (previously $14.99);

Individual Annual: $109 per year (previously $99).

Apple TV Plus

Monthly: $6.99 per month (previously $4.99);

Annual: $69 per month (previously $49.99).

Apple Fitness Plus and Apple Arcade will remain at the same price, although it’s unclear how long the company will keep them the way they are.

In addition, when iOS 16.1 is made available today, people will be able to subscribe to Fitness Plus even without an Apple Watch.