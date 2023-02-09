Spotify won’t recommend songs based on your guilty pleasure playlists anymore

The main feature users love the most about Spotify is its algorithm. Based on what people listen to, the music streaming service knows exactly what else to suggest. With smart playlists, curated content, and even matching users’ tastes, the company really helps others discover the next big thing.

That said, Spotify knows that users’ listening experience isn’t black and white, as you might have kids, a party where people might mess with your algorithm, or even that moment you really want to listen to some white noise. With that in mind, the company now lets you exclude select playlists from your Taste Profile, meaning they won’t affect your recommendations.

Spotify explains that your Taste Profile is the “interpretation of your taste based on what you listen to and how you listen to it.” It helps Spotify personalize your experience by informing your recommendations and experience with your taste summaries and personalized playlists.

Here’s how to exclude playlists from your Taste profile

By pressing a button, Exclude from your Taste Profile lets you keep selected playlists from being included in your Taste Profile and reduces the impact they have on your recommendations. It allows you to tell Spotify which playlist you’d like to impact your recommendation less.

When you exclude a playlist from your Taste Profile, you can still find it in your Home tab, and liked songs within the playlist will also be unaffected. Once Exclude from your Taste Profile is enabled, it will exclude past and future listening of the playlist from your Taste Profile.

This feature is available for web, desktop, iOS, and Android users. Here are the steps:

Select the playlist of your choice. Tap the three dots near the top of the playlist. Select “Exclude from your Taste Profile.”

Note that if you have a change of heart later on, the feature can easily be turned off at any time using the same process.