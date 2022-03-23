Sony says it will add VRR on PS5 in the ‘coming months’

Sony says that PlayStation players will be able to take advantage of VRR on PS5 in the “coming months”. The company announced that variable refresh rate (VRR) would make the jump to its newest console in a recent update post released in late March.

VRR on PS5 is coming in the next few months

The most recent PlayStation updates add a number of features to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. But, Sony’s plan for a future update is probably the more exciting news announced by the entertainment company in recent days. According to the latest post on the PlayStation Blog, Sony plans to bring VRR support to the PS5 in the coming months.

Now, we don’t know exactly what kind of timeframe the “coming months” refers to. But, we do know that Sony has some big plans for VRR on PS5.

Not only will VRR be available to games that officially support it, but Sony says you’ll be able to activate it on games that don’t officially offer it, too. Sony says that turning on VRR on PS5 may improve the video quality for some games. However, that isn’t a guarantee and you can always disable it if you run into more issues.

Of course, to make use of VRR on PS5, you’ll also need a television or monitor that supports it via HDMI 2.1. You’ll want to make sure you have one of the best HDMI cables out right now, though.

When activated, VRR will synch the refresh rate of your display with the PS5’s graphical output. This should help reduce screen tearing and other visual artifacts you might run into. Sony also says it can reduce input lag, too.

Developers will be able to release VRR patches to past games, and future games may come with support for the feature at launch.

Other new features for PS5 and PS4

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

On top of putting VRR on PS5 sometime down the line, Sony also released several new features to PS5s and PS4s in the latest patch. One new option is the PS5’s voice command feature. This will let users find and open games, apps, settings, and more using their voice. It’s currently in a preview phase, with a full release set to come sometime in the future.

Sony has also added some enhancements to the PlayStation App and PlayStation Remote Play feature. You can now join and create both open and closed parties with your friends using the PlayStation App. The app’s UI has also been updated to provide easier access to your friends, parties, and messaging functions.

The PlayStation Remote Play app has also received a bit of a facelift, with a new “dark mode” now available for users to activate. Seeing VRR on PS5 slated for the future is great news for gamers. We’ve also seen other companies working on bringing VRR to their platforms, like Google’s recent push to test VRR in Chrome OS.