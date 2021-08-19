5 Best HDMI Cables 2021: Gold-plated, male-to-male, more

In today’s tech climate, having a plethora of reliable HDMI cables on hand is more of a necessity than an actual luxury. Whether it’s connecting your laptop to the TV at work for a presentation, linking your Xbox One X to your home media setup, or simply installing a Blu-ray player for Friday night movie night, it can be one of the most useful tools for most of your electronic needs. Like most technology today, however, the market is flooded with different brands, models, and iterations of the do-it-all cable. But when you’re talking electronics, you don’t want to settle for anything less than the best. Why shell out a pretty penny for a brand new, 4K TV but cheap out on a quality HDMI cord? That’s a trick question, of course. You don’t! So let’s take a look at the best HDMI cables Amazon has to offer. A little research goes a long way.

Our pick for the best HDMI Cable

For a durable, high-speed HDMI cable that’s compatible with all the latest tech (sans Apple products, of course), the Atevon High Speed 18Gbps HDMI 2.0 Cable is a fantastic option. This cable is compatible with all of the latest technology innovations, such as HDMI 2.0b including 18 Gbps, UltraHD 4K 2160p, HD 2K 1080p, QHD 1440p, HDCP 2.2, 48-Bit deep color, audio return(ARC), Dolby TrueHD 7.1 audio, and hot plugging. Featuring 24K high-quality gold-plated connectors and three-layer shielding for a smooth and clear picture, these HDMI cables are designed for HDMI 2.0, but also still backward compatible with HDMI 1.4, 1.3, and 1.2, making them tremendously versatile and long-lasting.

Key Features:

Compatible with all of the latest technology innovations

Gold-plated connectors

Backward compatible with HDMI 1.4, 1.3, and 1.2

Save some money on this pick for the best HDMI cables

Image source: Twisted Veins/Amazon

From a value standpoint, this Twisted Veins HDMI Cable 10 ft, 2-Pack is virtually unbeatable. Supporting signals with up to 18Gbps bandwidth, 4K resolution, 60hz refresh rate, and HDR10, these cables from Twisted Veins will deliver crystal clear audio and video to any of your devices. It’s perfect for streaming systems or video game consoles, thanks to built-in high-speed ethernet capabilities. They’re also made with a protective and flexible braided jacket, a tough-flex connector neck, and 24K gold plated contacts for long-lasting and reliable durability.

Key Features:

Supports 4K resolution

Perfect for streaming systems or video game consoles

Flexible braided jacket

Do more with the 3D content

Image source: C&E/Amazon

For an all-in-one HDMI cable and ethernet cord with a built-in signal boost for internet connection among multiple devices, this High Speed HDMI Cable from C&E is your best bet. This high-quality cable can reach up to 100 feet and support regular HD, 4K, and 3D TVs and movies, giving you stunning clarity every time. With ultra high-speed bandwidth support, audio return channel to combine audio and video channel in one cable and a built-in ethernet cord, it’s worth shelling out the extra money for this advanced do-it-all cable.

Key Features:

Ultra high-speed bandwidth support

Reach up to 100 feet

Built-in ethernet cord

Get more with your connection

Image source: KabelDirekt/Amazon

For one of the best HDMI cables for your picture and sound quality, check out the KabelDirekt 30ft HDMI cable. It is a male-to-male cable that connects TV sets or monitors to Blu-ray players, gaming consoles, and other equipment. This delivers fantastic quality pictures and sound. This has length transfer for resolutions of up to 4K at 60Hz, HDR, 7.1 surround sound, ARC and even Ethernet data. At lengths of up to 20 feet, this even transfers 8K at 60Hz and 4K at 120Hz. The machine soldered cable also undergoes frequent functionality tests. The connectors are gold-plated and each has multiple shielding. The high purity copper wire offers interference-free enjoyment. This comes with a 36-month manufacturer’s warranty. Use it for PCs, gaming consoles, Blu-ray/DVD players, monitors, TVs, SAT receivers, and any device with an HDMI port.

Key Features:

Handles transfers 8K at 60Hz and 4K at 120Hz

Machine soldered cables

Delivers fantastic pictures and sound

Get the length that you want

Image source: Amazon Basics

The Amazon Basics CL3 Rated HDMI Cable with RedMere comes in a lot of lengths. It is offered in as short as three feet or as long as 100 feet. It is a male-to-male cable for connecting digital devices. This connects media players and more to your TV or monitor. You will share an Internet connection among multiple devices without the need for a separate Ethernet cable. It also meets standards and supports bandwidth up to 10.2 Gbps. It is backwards compatible with earlier versions of HDMI. The insulated cable comes in black.

Key Features:

Backwards compatible with earlier versions of HDMI

Share an Internet connection among multiple devices

Offered in as long as 100 feet

