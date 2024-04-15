I finally caved and got a PlayStation 5 – here’s what made me pull the trigger

Sony and Microsoft used to be neck and neck when it came to the video game console war. With the past two generations, however, it really isn’t much of a fight. Sony pulled ahead by a landslide with the PS4. More recently, PlayStation 5 sales have left the latest Xbox consoles in the dust yet again.

I’m a longtime Nintendo fan myself, since I’m more of a casual gamer. But there are so many awesome games that you simply can’t get on the Nintendo Switch, so I finally decided to pull the trigger and get myself a PS5. I’ve been debating the purchase for a while now, and what finally pushed me over the edge is a rare deal that cuts the price of the PlayStation 5 Slim + Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle to just $499.99, which is a rare $60 discount. Or, if you don’t want the game, you can save $25 on the PS5 Slim or PS5 Slim Digital Edition consoles on their own.

Sony released the PS5 on November 12, 2020, more than three years ago now. Until recently, it was still impossible to find in stores. People needed our PS5 restock guide to find out when the PlayStation 5 was restocked at brick-and-mortar or online retailers.

One thing you almost never would’ve come across in the first 30+ months since the PS5 was released was a discount on the popular Sony console. Right now, however, there’s a very rare opportunity to buy a brand-new PlayStation 5 and save some money in the process.

The PS5 is currently still the most sought-after video game console on the planet. As soon as it pops up in stock online at Best Buy, Walmart, Target, or Amazon, it sells out just as quickly.

Today, however, there’s a rare opportunity to grab one with a big discount. The PlayStation 5 Slim + Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle is actually on sale with a $60 discount, making the game free.

That drops the price of this bundle from $560 to $499.99, which is the lowest price ever. Or, you’ll find the same discount is available on the PlayStation 5 Slim + Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Bundle.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has gotten 9/10 stars from pretty much every top site that has reviewed it. And the ratings on user review sites are just as impressive. This is a game you’re going to want to get anyway when you pick up your PS5 console. And with this deal, you’re basically getting it for free thanks to the discount.

That’s what pushed me over the edge and made me finally buy a PlayStation 5. But the game is pretty old at this point, so not everyone wants it.

If you just want to pick up a new Sony console on its own, there’s still a rare opportunity to save some money. The PS5 Slim or PS5 Slim Digital Edition consoles are both $25 off right now, thanks to a sale that will undoubtedly end soon.