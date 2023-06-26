Second-gen Apple Watch Ultra to launch alongside iPhone 15, but why?

The Vision Pro spatial computer has been Apple’s top priority for 2023, something we’ve heard repeatedly in months leading to the WWDC announcement. But Apple has many other devices in the works, including a second-gen Apple Watch Ultra model that might hit stores alongside the Apple Watch Series 9 and iPhone 15. That’s according to a well-known Apple reporter, and I can’t help but wonder whether the Ultra requires a refresh so soon.

The Apple Watch Ultra is the best possible smartwatch you can buy from Apple right now. It’s also the most expensive, starting at $799. But it’s a device that offers better durability than the regular models. It also rocks several unique features when it comes to design and functionality. And it offers the best battery life available on an Apple Watch.

In other words, the Apple Watch Ultra doesn’t seem like the product that Apple would update every year. I think an Apple Watch Ultra 2 would need to deliver a few significant innovations to launch this year. With Apple prioritizing Vision Pro development, that seems unlikely. But I’m just speculating.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that’s what happening. In his latest Power On newsletter, he focused on Apple’s ongoing work on the Vision Pro. That’s where he mentioned other Apple products that will supposedly hit stores in the second half of 2023 and the first half of 2024.

New Apple Watch Ultra: Action button. Image source: Apple Inc.

Gurman said the two Apple Watch Series 9 sizes and second-gen Apple Watch Ultra (codenamed N207, N208, and N210) will launch alongside the iPhone 15 series this fall. Unfortunately, he didn’t reveal any details about the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

The insider has a great track record at spoiling Apple secrets. In addition to the Apple Watch Ultra 2, Gurman also listed the following products that Apple might look to release in the coming 12 months:

An M3 13-inch MacBook Pro (codenamed J504). M3 Pro and M3 Max 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros (codenamed J514 and J516). New iMacs (codenamed J433 and J434) with 24-inch screens, like the current models. The company is also conducting early work on an iMac with a screen over 30 inches, I’m told. New MacBook Air models (codenamed J613 and J615). Revamped iPad Pros with OLED screens (codenamed J717 and J720). A new iPad Air (codenamed J507) to replace the current M1-based model.

Finally, Gurman also mentioned a third-gen AirPods Pro version, and new smart home equipment, like smart displays. Also, a new Apple TV set-top box with better specs is supposedly in the works.

If a brand new Apple Watch Ultra is coming soon, we’re bound to find out more details before Apple’s event in mid-September. You might want to hold off buying the device if you haven’t done so already. You’ll either get a better variant this fall, or you might end up scoring a better deal on the first-gen model.