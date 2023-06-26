Second-gen Apple Vision Pro expected to have improved Mac integration and more

Apple Vision Pro’s first generation is yet to be released in early 2024. Still, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in his Power On newsletter, is already reporting that some features will be exclusive to a second generation, including improvements for issues first-gen owners will face.

Regarding the features, Gurman says at least three main features will only land with the next Apple Vision Pro. Here they are:

The ability to show multiple Mac desktop screens when connected wirelessly to a Vision Pro since, at the moment, only one desktop view will be possible at a time; FaceTime conference with several Personas. The journalist says the first iteration only lets one-on-one calls with Personas; Apple Fitness+ workouts with virtual fitness content rather than just Meditation sessions.

The newsletter also reveals some issues people are having with the Vision Pro headset. Although it will take several months to be released, since the product has now been announced, Apple is testing it with more employees and offering demos to analysts.

From these tests, people have complained about its general weight, saying it feels too heavy after a couple of hours of continuous use, while others said they’ve experience motion sickness. Gurman reports that the motion sickness comes at a “more minor scale than with competing headsets.”

Apple still needs to finish Vision Pro’s visionOS system, as the journalist writes that “there’s plenty of work left to do o the rollout strategy as well” about supporting third-party apps, 3D video content, and the EyeSight feature. Gurman says in-air typing and “many user interface elements aren’t ready yet;” some core iPad apps still need to adapt to the new platform as well.

Since Apple states that the Vision Pro spatial computer will land in the US in early 2024, this could mean the company could wait until May 2024 to start selling this product.

New iterations of this device are expected by 2025. The company is currently working on cheaper and second-generation premium models as well. BGR will keep reporting about Apple Vision Pro as we learn about this device’s capabilities.