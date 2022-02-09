Samsung’s Galaxy Book Fold laptop with a foldable display might launch soon

The Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy Tab S8 are the next-gen flagship devices coming out from Samsung. The Korean conglomerate will unveil the high-end smartphones and tablets on Wednesday during the most important Unpacked press conference of the year. But Samsung should launch plenty of similarly exciting products later this year, including a new family of foldable devices. We expect the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 to drop in the second half of 2022. But Samsung might have an even more exciting new device on its hands. That’s the first-gen foldable Galaxy Book Fold laptop that appeared in different reports before.

Samsung’s foldable laptop

Foldable laptops aren’t new, as we’ve already seen a few such concepts already. Lenovo dropped the ThinkPad X1 Fold in early 2020. Two years later, Asus came out with the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED. Both devices feature foldable screens. But neither one looks as good as a foldable smartphone.

As for Samsung, reports dating back to October 2018 said the company was working on foldable laptops. Last year, we saw more rumors indicating that the Galaxy Book Fold was in the works. Separately, Samsung had already teased a 17-inch tablet/laptop with a foldable display (images above and below).

All that is to say that we’re mentally prepared to see a foldable laptop from Samsung. It’s what should come next, especially considering what Samsung is doing with its high-end flagship tablets. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra comes with a 14-inch screen. The tablet is very thin and prone to bending. A foldable tablet/laptop could offer both a massive screen and an easier way to carry the device.

The new Galaxy Book Fold rumors

The Galaxy Book Fold product name isn’t official, but it’s not just a guess either. A well-known Samsung insider discovered the name last year. Such branding would certainly make sense, considering Samsung’s existing families of Galaxy Book and Fold devices. It’s what we’ll call the foldable laptop while we’re waiting for an official product name from Samsung.

While we have no idea when Samsung might acknowledge the product, a new rumor from Korea mentions the foldable laptops. The company is reportedly looking to strengthen its Galaxy Fold smartphone lineup. Moreover, Samsung wants to bring Fold models to the market earlier than usual, the rumor says. Samsung is apparently “very serious” about foldable devices.

The report notes that Samsung is working with several foldable laptop prototypes. Some of them might feature 14-inch displays, while others might have 17-inch screens.

Samsung also has to overcome manufacturing issues, so there is some uncertainty regarding the launch of the first-gen Galaxy Book Fold laptops. But there’s also a possibility that Samsung might tease the foldable laptops during the Galaxy S22 Unpacked press event.