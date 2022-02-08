Leaked Galaxy Tab S8 press release reveals all of Samsung’s secrets

February 9th is supposed to be Samsung’s big day. It’s the day when the Korean company is set to unveil the Galaxy S22 series. The Galaxy Tab S8 series is also going to be unveiled at the show, and leaks suggest that it will be Samsung’s first device with a true notch. But someone ruined Samsung’s big day already, as the Galaxy Tab S8 press release has leaked online in full.

The announcement reveals everything you might want to know about Samsung’s latest iPad Pro rival. We have the final design, specifications, colors, and preorder and release date details.

Galaxy Tab S8 press release leaked

The Galaxy Tab S8 wasn’t exactly a well-kept secret. The notch design leaked months ago. Then, Samsung included the Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy S22 in the same preorder registration deal. The offer suggested the new tablets would debut on February 9th alongside the Galaxy S22. And Samsung’s registration page also hinted that the new Galaxy flagships would launch on February 29th.

The Galaxy Tab S8 press release leak confirms all of that and more. Well-known leaker Evan Blass published the press release online, revealing all of Samsung’s secrets. For example, this press release discloses one of the best Galaxy S22 features: The new phones will get four years of guaranteed Android updates, as will the Galaxy Tab S8 tablets.

Design details

The new Galaxy Tab S8 will come in three sizes. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the flagship, featuring a 14.6-inch screen. The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus features a more manageable 12.4-inch screen. The smallest option is the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S8 model. All three devices pack Super AMOLED screens with 120Hz refresh rate support. The larger models come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, while the smaller model has the sensor built into the Side Key.

All three Galaxy Tab S8 tablets have small symmetrical bezels, but the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the only one that has a notch at the top. That’s the price consumers have to pay for bezels that measure just 6.3mm, compared to 8.95mm for the other two.

When it comes to build quality, Samsung says that the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra display is “housed in the thinnest, lightest, but strongest body yet, protected by an Armor Aluminum frame that is over 30% more scratch-resistant and 40% less prone to bending than Galaxy Tab S7.” That’s certainly a strange detail to point out in a press release — that large, expensive tablets are less likely to bend than before.

The Galaxy Tab S8 models are partially constructed with plastic components that Samsung repurposed from discarded ocean fishing nets. That’s actually something we expected to learn at the Unpacked press conference.

Specifications

The three Galaxy Tab S8 models feature similar hardware. That means you’ll get the same Android 12 experience regardless of the size that you choose. The bigger the display, however, the more apps or content you’ll fit on the screen.

Samsung says in the leaked press release that all three Galaxy Tab S8 will feature 4nm 64-bit octa-core processors. The cheapest models will ship with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. But you can get the Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus in 12GB/256GB versions. Tab S8 Ultra buyers can go even higher than that, as Samsung will equip the largest models with up to 16GB of memory and up to 512GB of storage. All tablets will work with microSD cards of up to 1TB.

The camera experience is similar on all three devices as well. There’s a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 6-megapixel ultra-wide shooter on the back. All Galaxy Tab S8 models come with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide selfie camera. But the Ultra also houses a second 12-megapixel wide camera on the front.

On the back, you’ll also find a built-in S Pen stylus.

The size differences between the three tablets will also impact battery life. All Galaxy Tab S8 tablets support 45W fast charging. And they can be used as external battery packs for the unreleased Galaxy S22, Galaxy A53, and Galaxy A33, supporting 15W charging via USB-C. In terms of actual capacities, expect 8,000 mAh, 10,090 mAh, and 11,200 mAh battery packs on the three tablets.

Finally, all three Galaxy Tab S8 tablets will sport similar wireless connectivity options, according to the press release. We’re looking at Wi-Fi 6E support, Bluetooth 5.2, and optional 4G/5G.

The leaked Galaxy Tab S8 press release does not specify pricing details for the three tablets. But the company indicates the tablets will go on preorder on February 9th. The leaked document also confirms the February 25th release date.

Buyers who preorder the Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus will get a Book Keyboard Slim case. If you preorder the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, you’ll receive the new Book Cover Keyboard for free.

In terms of color options, the Galaxy Tab S8 models are all available in graphite. The smaller models also come in silver and pink gold.

If you want to read the full Galaxy Tab S8 press release, visit this link.