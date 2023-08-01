Samsung starts mass producing iPhone 15 OLED panels ahead of next month’s release

After reports saying the iPhone 15 could be delayed due to disruptions in the OLED panel production, a story by The Elec shows that Samsung Display has received mass production approval from Apple, which means the South Korean company can produce the displays for all iPhone 15 models.

On the other hand, LG Display received partial approval to produce the panels for the iPhone 15 Pro models, while BOE won’t get the first batch of the regular models as it’s having a hard time with the Dynamic Island cutout.

The publication reports that LG’s partial approval won’t affect the company that much, as industry observers expect that “losses may be limited” as the manufacturer will get Apple’s approval sooner or later.

The Elec shows that due to production disruptions by competitors, Samsung Display will get the majority of OLED shipments this year. Especially for the Pro models that usually sell more in the first few months, it means Samsung will be able to profit more over the other manufacturers.

That said, while Samsung is securing OLED panel deliveries, some camera modules are “falling below expectations,” as LG Innotek is having difficulties supplying the periscope lens for the Pro Max models. With that, several component makers in Apple’s supply chain expect some of their best results to be delayed to the fourth quarter.

According to the publication, Apple will prioritize the iPhone 15 Pro production, followed by the Pro Max and the regular models.

This year’s iPhone 15 models are expected to get several improvements. For the Pro models, ultra-thin bezels are expected, while the regular versions will get the Dynamic Island cutout for the first time. Apple is also said to be improving the main camera of all new models, with the Pro Max version getting a periscope lens.

The iPhone 15 Pro will benefit from the new A17 Bionic chip, while the regular versions will get the same A16 Bionic processor available with the iPhone 14 Pro.

BGR has gathered everything we know about these iPhones in our guide below.