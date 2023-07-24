iPhone 15 Pro again rumored to get a possible price hike, but no delay expected

A report by Bloomberg corroborates that the iPhone 15 Pro models could cost more, as Apple wants to increase revenue despite shipping fewer units than previously expected. In addition, rumors saying the new iPhone could be delayed due to screen issues are being reported as a problem the company will fix in a week or two and won’t impact the expected announcement for September.

According to Bloomberg‘s Debby Wu and Takashi Mochizuki, Apple is asking suppliers to produce about 85 million units of the iPhone 15 this year. While the initial shipment target offered by the Cupertino firm was 90 million units, it’s been two years since the company set this goal and doesn’t achieve it. In 2021, chip shortage was an issue, and in 2022, China’s COVID-zero policies disrupted production for almost the whole holiday quarter.

With Apple shipping fewer units than expected, the company thinks it can make revenue grows as it’s “considering raising the price for Pro models.” Bloomberg also reports that the Cupertino firm “had to trim the forecast for its upcoming entry-level phones by about 2 million due to a production challenge with CMOS image sensors,” but it also won’t impact revenue, as customers focus on the higher-end phones.

Lastly, the publication addresses those rumors about the iPhone 15 Pro announcement being delayed to October due to display production issues. Bloomberg says, “There has also been a minor hiccup with the new iPhone screens, but the issue should be fixed within a week or two, and it will not have a noticeable impact on overall production,” according to supply chain information.

iPhone 15: What we know so far

Besides that, iPhone 15 Pro is also expected to get a design change with almost no bezels on display and a titanium finish, and the Pro Max model is rumored to feature a periscope lens, which will boost optical zoom to up to 6x.

The regular iPhone 15 models are expected to get a matte glass back, a 48MP main camera sensor, the new Dynamic Island cutout – even though these phones won’t get Always-on Display nor ProMotion – and the A16 Bionic chip. At the same time, the iPhone 15 Pro will feature the A17 Bionic processor with better power efficiency and a new 3nm technology process.

