Samsung impresses in Galaxy S24 Ultra vs. iPhone 15 Pro Max battery test

In our review of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, we said that it was arguably the best Android phone on the market. One of its many strengths is battery life, as the S24 Ultra lasts about as long as any phone we have reviewed in the last year. But you don’t have to take our word for it, as YouTuber PhoneBuff put the Galaxy S24 Ultra through its paces against an iPhone 15 Pro Max and found that Samsung’s latest high-end phone ended an impressive streak by Apple.

In their new video, PhoneBuff noted that it has been five years since the last time a Galaxy beat an iPhone in a battery test. The Galaxy Note 10+ outlasted the iPhone XS Max in 2019, but ever since then, Apple’s smartphones have repeatedly taken the crown.

At long last, Samsung has seemingly released a phone that can fight back.

Throughout the lengthy battery test — which included placing calls, texting, streaming videos, scrolling through apps, playing mobile games, and going into standby mode for 16 hours — the Galaxy S24 Ultra held a modest lead over the iPhone 15 Pro Max until the final moments. In the end, it died just two minutes earlier than the iPhone.

According to PhoneBuff, the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s battery lasted 27 hours and 45 minutes, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra turned off at 27 hours and 43 minutes. That is well within this test’s margin of error, so for the first time in years, the result was a tie rather than an Apple win.

That’s clearly a notable achievement for Samsung, but it’s worth noting that the Galaxy S24 Ultra features a larger battery than the iPhone 15 Pro Max (5,000 mAh vs. 4,441 mAh). Samsung still has some work to do to make its batteries as efficient as Apple’s.

You can watch the full Galaxy S24 Ultra vs. iPhone 15 Pro Max battery test below: