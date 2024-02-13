Galaxy S24 customer satisfaction surpasses iPhone for the first time

The iPhone 15 lineup is a hit, but customer satisfaction around the smaller Pro model has been a problem for Apple. Now, a new study highlights that Samsung Galaxy S24 customer satisfaction has surpassed the iPhone for the first time ever.

According to one survey, Galaxy S24 customers are happier with their purchase than iPhone 15 users were at the time Apple released these devices.

The info comes from PerfectRec data, which says early adopters of the Samsung S24 lineup have left extremely positive reviews. 91% of users gave the base model Galaxy S24 five stars and 88% gave top marks to the S24 Ultra. These customer satisfaction numbers are much higher than any previous Samsung generation of Galaxy S phones.

Image source: perfectrec

While iPhone Pro Max users are usually happier with their purchase, comparatively, all Galaxy S24 owners were more satisfied with their purchase than iPhone users this time – and by a large amount.

Still, PerfectRec says, “reviews from [iPhone] early adopters are sometimes more negative than those left a few months after release. We suspect this might be due to the fact that early adopters are enthusiasts who are more familiar with recent models and can be disappointed if incremental improvements don’t seem impressive. It is possible this is purely an Apple phenomenon, and early Galaxy S adopters behave differently.”

With that in mind, Galaxy S24’s customer satisfaction could change with time. With iPhone 15 owners, they started perceiving better Apple’s new lineup after the company improved overheating issues and added delayed features. Still, regular iPhone 15 customers are more satisfied with their devices than Pro users.

Image source: perfectrec

Especially for the smaller Pro model, users are still experiencing poor battery life and strange hardware issues, such as sharp edges.

PerfectRec’s methodology uses Google reviewers for each Galaxy model, including Best Buy, Verizon, AT&T, etc. Overall satisfaction is presented as the percentage of reviewers that give the product five stars on a five-star scale. Ratings are for the lowest storage configuration available for each model since these are generally the best-selling options and have the most reviews.