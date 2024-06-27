Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 preorder deals tease bad news about the prices

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 launch date is official. We no longer have to speculate on rumors and leaks. Samsung will unveil the two new foldables during an event in Paris, France, on July 10th. Once the Unpacked event is over, the two foldables will likely be available for preorder worldwide.

If you’re already thinking of getting a Samsung foldable for the first time or upgrading yours, now’s the time to plan accordingly. As usual, Samsung has kicked off its preorder registration deal well before the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 release date.

You get to save $50 on either device by registering your interest until July without actually committing to buying either handset. This is Samsung’s usual preorder registration deal for flagship handsets. But the offer also teases that you might have one big reason not to buy the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Flip 6 this summer: The price.

Samsung’s preorder registration page is available at this link. Fill in your details, and you’re guaranteed to get $50 in instant Samsung credit when you preorder the Fold 6 or Flip 6 next month. And yes, that $50 will go towards paying for one of the foldables rather than using it for accessories.

The deal page also says you can “save up to $1,500+ when you preorder a new Galaxy device.” If you can save up to that much, the Fold 6 and Flip 6 must be expensive.

That’s not exactly a surprise. I wasn’t expecting shocking price cuts for Samsung’s new flagship foldables this year. But the promise to save up to over $1,500 on a new 2024 foldable implies the price rumors are correct. A recent leak said the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be $100 more expensive than last year’s models. The Flip 6 price also leaked for Europe, teasing a price hike for the region well beyond $100.

This is happening at a time when Samsung is experiencing increased pressure from competitors, especially in China. You’d think one way Samsung would improve foldable phone sales is to offer a cheaper price. But this isn’t likely to happen.

If Samsung is about to give you the chance to save a maximum of “$1,500+” on a new Galaxy device, it means the new foldables will be quite expensive.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 preorder registration deal also tells me that the cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 variant might not come out at Unpacked. That’s what leakers have claimed all along: The more affordable foldable could drop later this year.

The promise to save over $1,500 on your purchase is a good reason to sign up for the preorder deal. But how do you get to save that much? I think Samsung will continue offering its double storage deal during preorders, so you’ll start saving from there. Then, it’ll let you trade in at least one device for a Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 and probably throw in some extra cashback for the trade-ins.

All of this is speculation, however. Samsung doesn’t explain it in more detail, which is only to be expected for this phase of the new Galaxy device launch dance.

Your best bet is registering for the preorder, as you won’t have to committ to a purchase. Then, come July 10th, you’ll decide whether the new Samsung foldables are worth buying. By that time, Samsung will unveil all its official preorder details.

Finally, I’ll note that Samsung is also trying to sweeten the pot by running a sweepstakes. You get a chance to win $5,000 Samsung Credit if you register. That’s enough to cover the purchase of a few foldables. But, again, you have to reserve your preorder for a chance to win.

These deals are valid for the US market, but Samsung will run similar promotions in other markets.