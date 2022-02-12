Samsung Galaxy S22 is shockingly durable and these videos prove it

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S22 earlier this week, kicking off preorders right after the Unpacked event. As we already explained, this year’s Galaxy S preorder offers some perks that buyers might want to take advantage of right away. We’re looking at a few deals that might not be available down the road, like a free storage bump or a hefty 25% discount on the Galaxy Tab S8 (if purchased simultaneously). But if you’re still waiting for more hands-on experiences before you decide to buy one, you’re going to want to check the first Galaxy S22 durability test below.

Leaks said all three Galaxy S22 models will feature glass sandwich designs, and Samsung delivered. That means the cheaper Galaxy S22 model has a glass back rather than plastic. What’s even better is that Samsung used Gorilla Glass Victus Plus glass on the front and back of all three phones.

Moreover, the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra all come with Armor Aluminum. That’s the same type of aluminum that Samsung used for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 last summer. Samsung describes the metal as its “strongest” aluminum frame so far.

Add to all that the expected IP68 water and dust resistance, and you end up with a phone that should survive the most common types of accidents. That’s the theory, however. It’s durability tests like the one below that show exactly how strong the Galaxy S22 phones really are.

First Galaxy S22 durability test

YouTube channel PBKReviews put the basic Galaxy S22 model through the first durability tests. The video above shows how the front and back glass fares when it comes to scratches. We can also see how the phone handles bending and being dunked in water.

The good news is that the Galaxy S22’s durability is as good as Samsung said it would be.

The Galaxy S22 is water-resistant, as you’ll see in the clip. But the screen does register ghost touches while immersed in liquid.

The front and back are difficult to scratch, although the rear panel’s matte finish might make it seem like the back scratches easier than the front. Don’t be fooled, however, because the Galaxy S22 rear panel is still very durable.

Finally, the frame is practically impossible to bend, as you can see in the video above.

First teardown video

The Galaxy S22 durability test above doesn’t cover another common accident that smartphones have to survive. It’s not enough for the Galaxy S22 to escape spills and bending, or to prevent scratches. We also want to know how the phones survive drops, but PBKReviews didn’t include any drop tests.

That’s understandable, as drop tests usually end up destroying the phones. The height of the drop and the impact surface can damage even the most durable glass. And PBKreviews went for a complete Galaxy S22 teardown after finishing the durability tests above.

You can’t do that with a damaged device.

The channel’s next video is where you’ll see what it takes to tear down the Galaxy S22. The teardown also made it clear to the YouTuber that the phone has a rear glass panel. Later in the teardown, he found no evidence of water ingress from the submersion test.

The teardown concludes that it’s easy to replace many Galaxy S22 components, while others are trickier. That’s to say that you probably don’t want to repair your own Galaxy S22 if you don’t know what you’re doing.

But if you’re looking to preorder one of the three Galaxy S22 versions, you might want to consider protective accessories. The durability tests show the Galaxy S22 is a very sturdy device. But again, you have to take accidental drops into account and it’s still unclear how well the S22 series performs in that department.