Roku Express 4K with Voice Remote Pro launches as an Amazon-exclusive bundle

Today, Roku is announcing the Roku Express 4K with Voice Remote Pro, an all-new bundle exclusively sold on Amazon. It comes with the company’s most affordable player and what it calls the “best remote on the market.”

Roku says the Roku Express 4K with Voice Remote Pro is the “easiest way to start streaming in brilliant 4K picture and vivid HDR color, making it perfect for new streamers or anyone looking to upgrade an existing TV.” It offers a quad-core processor, dual-band wireless performance, and additional storage for quicker channel start times.

The Roku Express 4K brings:

Improved picture quality : Optimized with great detail, clarity, sharp resolution, and vivid color in HD, 4K, HDR, HDR10, and HDR10+.

: Optimized with great detail, clarity, sharp resolution, and vivid color in HD, 4K, HDR, HDR10, and HDR10+. Voice remote with TV controls : Use one remote to power on the TV, adjust the volume, mute, and use Roku Voice to launch channels, search for content, and control the streaming experience.

: Use one remote to power on the TV, adjust the volume, mute, and use Roku Voice to launch channels, search for content, and control the streaming experience. Ecosystem Compatibility : Control Roku Express 4K by using voice with Alexa or Google Assistant-enabled devices. With Apple AirPlay 2, effortlessly stream, control, and share content directly from iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Roku Express 4K also supports HomeKit.

: Control Roku Express 4K by using voice with Alexa or Google Assistant-enabled devices. With Apple AirPlay 2, effortlessly stream, control, and share content directly from iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Roku Express 4K also supports HomeKit. Jump back in: Continue Watching, located within the What to Watch home screen navigation, lets users resume content from different channels on any Roku device linked to their account with speed and convenience.

Continue Watching, located within the What to Watch home screen navigation, lets users resume content from different channels on any Roku device linked to their account with speed and convenience. Game day your way : Head to Sports in the Home Screen Menu to locate your favorite sports, leagues, and teams to see all live and upcoming games in one convenient place.

: Head to Sports in the Home Screen Menu to locate your favorite sports, leagues, and teams to see all live and upcoming games in one convenient place. Your photos. Their photos. On your TV: Turn your TV into a shared digital photo frame with Roku Photo Streams. Simply upload photos to view your biggest memories on the biggest screen in the house.

Turn your TV into a shared digital photo frame with Roku Photo Streams. Simply upload photos to view your biggest memories on the biggest screen in the house. Free and FAST content: The Roku Channel is a leader in Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) with easy content discovery, popular network shows, and genre/category offerings. Also, stream 400+ channels through TRC’s Live TV Guide.

The Roku Channel is a leader in Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) with easy content discovery, popular network shows, and genre/category offerings. Also, stream 400+ channels through TRC’s Live TV Guide. Save it now, stream it later: Conveniently keep track of all the movies and shows you’re interested in across select platforms and add them to your Save List, where they’ll show up automatically in What to Watch.

Roku Voice Remote Pro offers these functions:

Hands-free : Just say “Hey Roku” and a command to turn the TV on, adjust the volume, control playback, and more without lifting a finger.

: Just say “Hey Roku” and a command to turn the TV on, adjust the volume, control playback, and more without lifting a finger. Rechargeable battery : Keep the remote powered for months on a single charge. It works with any standard USB charger.

: Keep the remote powered for months on a single charge. It works with any standard USB charger. Lost remote finder : Say “Hey Roku, where’s my remote?” or use the free Roku mobile app (available for iOS and Android) and listen for a little chime to locate everyone’s favorite TV companion.

: Say “Hey Roku, where’s my remote?” or use the free Roku mobile app (available for iOS and Android) and listen for a little chime to locate everyone’s favorite TV companion. Personal shortcuts : Save favorite voice commands for one-touch control (press and hold after giving a voice command to save).

: Save favorite voice commands for one-touch control (press and hold after giving a voice command to save). Private listening: Don’t wake the house; just plug headphones (sold separately) into the headphone jack, and the TV will mute automatically. With Bluetooth Private Listening, pair your headphones directly to the Roku Mobile App stream with ease.

The all-new bundle is exclusively sold on Amazon for $49.99. It will be available for pre-order starting today, September 26th, and will begin shipping on October 4th.