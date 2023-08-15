If you have a Roku, you’re getting 45 new TV channels for free this month

While other streaming services jack up prices, Roku continues to introduce more free content month after month. There are already more than 300 free live channels on The Roku Channel, and even more are being added to the service in August. That makes now the perfect time to take advantage of Roku deals that our team flagged, with prices starting at just $25.

Roku’s commitment to broadcast news continues with the addition of the CBS News Streaming channel and more than 30 local TV news stations from CBS and Fox. Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Miami, Phoenix, and more are all represented on The Roku Channel:

CBS News Streaming: CBS News Streaming Network is the premier 24/7 anchored streaming news service from CBS News and Stations, available free to everyone with access to the Internet. The CBS News Streaming Network is your destination for breaking news, live events and original reporting locally, nationally and around the globe.

Beyond the news stations, The Roku Channel is also adding 12 more channels, including one dedicated to Saved by the Bell, one all about Calliou, one for CBS Sports HQ, and one with an endless stream of videos from YouTube’s top creator, MrBeast:

Bad Girls Club: Watch as seven brazenly misbehaved women attempt to transform their reckless ways. Can they change—or will chaos rule?

Watch as seven brazenly misbehaved women attempt to transform their reckless ways. Can they change—or will chaos rule? Caillou: Meet Caillou, the lovable 4-year-old with a big imagination!

Meet Caillou, the lovable 4-year-old with a big imagination! CBS Sports HQ: CBS Sports HQ is the live 24/7 sports news network and THE go-to source for up-to-the-minute sports coverage, highlights, analysis, fantasy sports intel and betting advice. You’ll never miss a sports story if you leave this channel on.

CBS Sports HQ is the live 24/7 sports news network and THE go-to source for up-to-the-minute sports coverage, highlights, analysis, fantasy sports intel and betting advice. You’ll never miss a sports story if you leave this channel on. CBS Sports Golazo Network: a first-of-its-kind free, 24-hour soccer streaming network in the U.S. offering fans unparalleled coverage of all the top domestic and international soccer competitions. Exclusively dedicated to showing the best soccer from across the world, its robust 24/7 programming lineup includes, among others, live studio shows and matches leveraging CBS Sports’ collection of top-tier soccer properties.

a first-of-its-kind free, 24-hour soccer streaming network in the U.S. offering fans unparalleled coverage of all the top domestic and international soccer competitions. Exclusively dedicated to showing the best soccer from across the world, its robust 24/7 programming lineup includes, among others, live studio shows and matches leveraging CBS Sports’ collection of top-tier soccer properties. La Saga: La Saga is a television, radio and internet multi-platform produced by Adela Micha, Mexico’s most recognized journalist who communicates the most important news of the moment in politics, entertainment, sports and more.

La Saga is a television, radio and internet multi-platform produced by Adela Micha, Mexico’s most recognized journalist who communicates the most important news of the moment in politics, entertainment, sports and more. Little House on the Prairie: The Ingalls pack up and venture out west. Watch this family of five adjust to their new life on the great plains.

The Ingalls pack up and venture out west. Watch this family of five adjust to their new life on the great plains. MrBeast: Join Jimmy and friends for extreme stunts, jaw-dropping challenges, entertaining esports, and philanthropic projects that are making the world a better place.

Join Jimmy and friends for extreme stunts, jaw-dropping challenges, entertaining esports, and philanthropic projects that are making the world a better place. Murder She Wrote: Join mystery writer Jessica Fletcher (played by legend Angela Lansbury) as she solves crimes in this Emmy®-winning drama.

Join mystery writer Jessica Fletcher (played by legend Angela Lansbury) as she solves crimes in this Emmy®-winning drama. Ninja Kidz TV: Ninja Kidz TV: America’s favorite social media family now has their own TV channel!

America’s favorite social media family now has their own TV channel! Saved by the Bell: Share the inventive schemes and mischievous dreams of these tight-knit friend groups.

Share the inventive schemes and mischievous dreams of these tight-knit friend groups. TNBC: Rediscover these laugh-out-loud fan-favorite sitcoms about the highs and lows of growing up.

Rediscover these laugh-out-loud fan-favorite sitcoms about the highs and lows of growing up. Universal Crime: From the crime scene to the courtroom, follow along with some of your favorite stars as they fight for justice.

From the crime scene to the courtroom, follow along with some of your favorite stars as they fight for justice. VR+: El universo musical de Video Rola, sus más grandes exponentes y contenido exclusivo lo tenemos reunido para ti en VR+.

You can stream The Roku Channel for free on Roku devices, the web, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV, and select Samsung TVs. Roku also recently began rolling out The Roku Channel on Google TV and other Android TV OS devices.