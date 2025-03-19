Roborock’s highly anticipated robot vacuum with an arm is now available for pre-order

Unveiled at CES 2025, Roborock’s innovative robot vacuum with an arm, Saros Z70, is now available as a pre-order bundle in the US store. According to the company, consumers can get the Saros Z70 for $1,899 with another Robocok product. This device’s availability is expected in early May.

Roborock previewed the Saros Z70 to BGR a little before its official announcement at CES, and the company’s view for the future of the robot vacuum segment future is impressive. Roborock says the Saros Z70 features a foldable robotic arm with five axes that can deploy itself to clean previously obstructed areas and put away small items such as socks, small towels, tissue papers, and sandals under 300g.

While I can understand the appeal of the robot vacuum going a step further–I think the ability to climb different areas is more interesting with the latest Roborock Qrevo Curv and Saros 10R–it feels a bit too much not removing your dirty socks from the floor; you know?

That said, the ability to pick up sandals is pretty great, as I always have to put my flip-flops somewhere else every time the robot cleans my house. While we still need to test this robot to understand how great it is, Roborock has put a lot of effort into the other parts of this vacuum.

Even with a thin design, it has 22,000 Pa of suction power, a dual anti-tangle system, a FreeFlow Main Brush, and a liftable FlexiArm Rise Side Brush, which deploys itself to prevent hair from tangling around the vacuum. It features the brand new VertiBeam Lateral Obstacle Avoidance technology to finally stop eating unfolded cables and a StarSight Autonomous System 2.0 for better mapping of the environment and obstacle detection.

Roborock says its app plays a big role on this device, as users can customize up to 50 new objects in addition to the ones the robot now identifies. The OmniGrip is also controlled by the app, and it will receive new updates in the coming months.