Roborock Qrevo Curv robot vacuum review: Climbing higher, cleaning deeper

Introduced at IFA 2024, the Qrevo Curv is a brand new take on Roborock’s mid- to high-end robot vacuum and mop. With a new dock design, AdaptLift Chassis technology to navigate thresholds up to 4cm high, and tangle-free technology to prevent hair from tangling in the brushes, this feels like one of the best robot vacuums Roborock has ever released. Here’s our in-depth review of the Roborock Qrevo Curv after almost a month of usage.

Roborock Qrevo Curv specs

Type Robot vacuum and mop – white US RRP $1,599 Size (Dimensions) 13.9 x 13.7 x 4.1 inches Dock Station Dimensions : 17.7 x 17.7 x 17.7 inches Release Date September 2024 Smart home Ecosystems Amazon Alexa and Google Home Suction 18,500Pa Bin capacity Up to 7 weeks without emptying Water tank Auto tank refilling Dock type Multifunctional Dock 3.0 Weight 8.6 lbs Dock Station: 19.58 lbs Battery size 6,400mAh

Design and specifications

Roborock outdid itself with the latest Qrevo Curv. The new dock looks different from anything the company has released so far while also setting itself apart from the competition. Even though the S8 MaxV Ultra docks felt more premium, once this robot vacuum is docked, it looks classy and blends in well with the rest of the room.

Over the past few weeks, I have heard many friends and family praise this dock’s looks. Previously, during my tests, people would say, “This robot vacuum dock looks pretty big,” or “Wow, I didn’t know it could do auto-cleaning.” However, their design was never discussed the way it has been with this model.

The elegant, all-white curved dock features a clean water tank, a dirty water tank, and a space for the bin to hold dust for up to seven weeks hidden by a cabinet. When docked, the robot can refill the fresh water and then air dry the mops.

Roborock has also redesigned Qrevo Curv from the inside out—even though, at first glance, it might look the same as most other vacuum robots. The arc-shaped asymmetric brush helps clean the hardest-to-reach places, while the new dual spinning mops rotate consistently and even move further if needed.

The brush and mops can be lifted with a maximum threshold crossing of up to 4cm, which is pretty nice for navigating through various surfaces, such as if you have a balcony or a small garden in your place, and it offers an early look at the future of robot vacuums and how they’ll be able to navigate through different homes. Even this early, it’s very impressive.

Roborock Qrevo Curv is more efficient than smart

Roborock provides two options for setting up the new Qrevo Curv or any of its other robot vacuums. You can download the company’s app or Xiaomi’s Smart Home app. Both have similar interfaces, but I like Roborock’s better.

After you take the robot out of the box, you can use a QR code to set it up or look for the model you purchased. The onboarding process is easy, and it won’t be long before you scan your home for the first time. It’s very straightforward, and the Roborock app is convenient for editing the different rooms of your home after that.

With Reactive AI Obstacle recognition, it detects and avoids 62 object types in bright and dark environments. The LiDAR scanner and a flashlight help in the most challenging scenarios, even though the robot works better in daylight. It also doesn’t feature some AI features from the S8 MaxV Ultra, such as taking photos of the obstacles it finds through the house.

The vacuum also understands no-go zones, so, for instance, it won’t fall down the stairs. Still, I keep finding it stuck in weird places in my house. While previous Roborocks would suck up and tangle cables, the Qrevo Curv instead loses its mop. Better, but not perfect.

It also has issues with mirrors, as it seems to think it can drive through them. Roborock robot vacuums are very brave. All of the models I’ve tried so far love to try (and fail) climbing my desk’s legs. It eventually gets stuck or doesn’t know how to back up. Annoying.

That being said, I was impressed with the 18,500Pa suction capacity, which almost doubles the previous premium S8 MaxV Ultra model. This makes cleaning more reliable on all different floor types and carpets. Having the mop clean itself is also vital for a mopping robot. After all, you want to make sure the mop is cleaning your place and not spreading dirty water.

I also really love the DuoDivide Main Brush and the FlexiArm Arc Side Brush. Not having to keep cleaning tangled hair from the wheels and brushes is a must, and having this robot move the mops and brushes is also handy for a deeper clean.

The multifunction dock is almost perfect

Roborock keeps improving its smart dock as well. You can connect your robot to get water from a pipe whenever it needs to reload. Still, even when using this function manually, it takes up to a week before more clean water or cleaning the dirty water tank is required. However, I missed the detergent cartridge space that the S8 MaxV Ultra had.

I don’t think this new dock is as needy as the one I tested before, which is great. I can clean my house more often without worrying about clean water levels running low or dirty water levels running wild.

Battery and accessories

The Roborock Qrevo Curv has a 6,400 mAh battery capacity—slightly larger than usual, as I would assume the company decided to offer a more generous battery due to the higher suction power. I can clean my entire house, and the battery will still consistently be above 50% when it’s done. The smart dock also helps a lot, as every 15 minutes, the robot returns to the dock, cleans itself, and gets some extra juice.

Users who don’t keep checking what kind of cleaning they want the robot to perform can always choose the Smart Plan, which is also a clever way to ensure every surface is always clean.

Is the Roborock Qrevo Curv worth it?

The Roborock Qrevo Curv costs $1,599. However, from September 30 to October 6, you can get it for $1,399 and get a Dyad Air vacuum for free. While this robot vacuum is expensive, Roborock is consistently dropping prices while adding more features.

For the past few years, I’ve been using Roborock’s robot vacuums, and they have improved my cleaning routine tremendously. With improved smart features, power suction, and the ability to clean the mops, I think the Qrevo Curv will be a robot vacuum to keep for years to come, especially now that it doesn’t get all tangled up on my cables.