Yeedi C12 Pro Plus review: Detangling robot vacuum and mop

Yeedi, a sub-brand of the popular robot vacuum maker Ecovacs, has released its new C12 Pro Plus robot vacuum and mop. With improved ZeroTangle technology and an Auto-Empty Station, this vacuum wants to offer an elegant yet simple way to clean your house. There are many options if you’re looking for a $500 robot vacuum. So, should you get Yeedi’s? Here’s our review of the Yeedi C12 Pro Plus.

Design and specs

Yeedi’s C12 Pro Plus offers up to 8,000Pa of suction power, which is higher than most $500 vacuums. For example, last year’s Roborock Q8 Max offered 5,500Pa in the same price range. This is extremely useful for cleaning carpets and hard floors at a great price.

This robot also comes with an attachable water tank and mop. However, I wouldn’t recommend it. Even though Yeedi offers improved features to make the mop experience satisfying, such as the OZMO Pro 2.0, which has 480 high-frequency vibrations per minute to effortlessly tackle stains on the floor, I wouldn’t trust a single mop to clean my entire home.

It can clean one room well, but other rooms will be mopped by a dirty cloth. This is why I’d recommend a model that has the ability to clean the mop at the docking station. You could also buy several disposable mops, but I’m not sure it’d be worth the price.

That being said, while robot vacuums all look pretty much the same, it’s the docking stations that set them apart. Here, Yeedi did a fantastic job with the C12 Pro Plus. With a matte black dock, it features auto-empty technology to collect dust for up to 45 days. It looks elegant, and more importantly, it’s easy to clean. When you press the red button on the top of the station, you can remove the dustbin and throw it away.

Easy to configure, but a disappointing app

After testing a few robot vacuums and trying different apps, it’s easy to see that they all look pretty much the same. However, while Yeedi’s looks a bit cleaner, I found the mapping feature a bit frustrating. Roborock’s robot vacuums usually can identify different rooms, so whenever I need to mark an off-limits area or create a new room, it’s easy.

However, Yeedi’s robot didn’t recognize different rooms, and I didn’t feel encouraged to create them. I have a few mirrors on the floor at home, and I know robot vacuums get confused by imaginary rooms. While Roborock makes it easier to add these nonexistent zones, Yeedi doesn’t. The issue is likely the LDS scanner, while Roborock usually uses LiDAR.

After asking the robot to clean my home a few times, I felt like it wasn’t cleaning everywhere. However, it was just a feeling since, by comparing the two apps, the robots were on pretty much the same route, but Yeedi’s app did not identify different rooms, so many “uncleaned” places actually don’t exist.

Great robot vacuum, but ignore the mop

As mentioned above, the Yeedi C12 Pro Plus offers up to 8,000Pa of suction power. So far, I have had a great experience with it, and the floor always feels clean after it goes around the house. What I like the most about it is the ZeroTangle Anti-Tangle technology. I didn’t have issues with hair tangling and obstructing the robot’s wheels or the brushes. Yeedi says the “V-shaped roller brush efficiently eliminates hair with a 21º design and anti-static bristles.” In addition, the Dual Comb Teeth Arrays enhance performance by proactively sweeping hair into the suction port – and this has been an issue so far with other robot vacuums.

While it hasn’t tried to eat cables, it usually gets stuck on flip-flops, so I always have to keep an eye on the robot.

Regarding the mop capabilities, it does its job, but for this feature, I’d instead choose a premium model that will clean and dry the cloth for me while mopping the house. In addition, I feel the robot feels lighter without the water tank installed, making the cleaning faster.

Battery life

The Yeedi C12 Pro Plus features a 5,200 mAh battery. Although my apartment is bigger than this, it cleans around 592 square feet, as I keep the bathroom doors closed. With the Strong suction power, it uses around 33% of its battery. At Max suction power, it uses 40%.

This robot can clean most houses without an issue. If you like a spot-free home, you can ask it to vacuum your home twice, and it will still have plenty of battery left.

Price and final thoughts

For under $500, the Yeedi C12 Pro Plus is a nice option for those looking for a great robot vacuum. Of course, you can use the mopping capabilities if you’re willing to pay extra for new mops every once in a while. But it would be best to leave mopping for robots that can clean themselves.

This robot has a nice dock design, and you can set and forget the dustbin for a while. The best part is the anti-tangle technology, which is great for anyone living with pets or people with long hair since you don’t always have to keep cleaning the wheels and brushes.

Also, Yeedi always offers great deals for its robots, so you might get this one for even less than the MSRP if you follow the company on social media.