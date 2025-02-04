Roborock Saros 10R review: Roborock’s thinnest model is also its best

Saros 10R Rating: 5 Stars With a thinner design and the latest technological advancements, Roborock Saros 10R shows the future of smart home cleaning is already here. Skip To Our Expert Review Rating: 5 Stars Skip To Our Expert Review Pros Multifunctional Dock is a must

At CES 2025, Roborock announced three new robot vacuums. One of them, the Saros Z70, featured a foldable robotic arm that can deploy to clean previously unreachable areas. This innovative robot isn’t available yet, but Roborock has released a new Saros 10R model. Thinner, lighter, and more capable, this robot vacuum is now available for US customers.

After a month of relentlessly testing this robot vacuum, I might think this is the best product Roborock has released, as it addresses issues from past releases.

Roborock Saros 10R specs

Design and specifications

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

What I like the most about trying Roborock’s new robots is seeing how quickly they evolve. While I thought the company couldn’t top the S8 MaxV Ultra, it surprised me with the beautiful Qrevo Curv. Now, the Saros 10R shows that the company is not only always making improvements but also has a strong lineup for customers’ various needs.

That said, while the design of the new Saros 10R resembles a standard robot vacuum, the twist on this product is the slimmer body. With a 3.14-inch (7.98 cm) ultra-slim design, it can now travel under more pieces of furniture, expanding the cleaning coverage. It can now go under sofas, beds, and other low-clearance areas. By comparison, the Qrevo Curv had a 4.1-inch design, and the S8 MaxV Ultra was 4.05 inches tall.

It also features a new dual anti-tangle system, a FlexiArm Riser Side Brush that retracts after lifting to avoid furniture collisions, and the industry-first AdaptiLift Chassis that can navigate uneven surfaces. The multifunction dock also has new features, as well as a new glass-frost design that makes it stand out from competitors, showing that Roborock is constantly tweaking the design of its products to make them more interesting.

Roborock Saros 10R learns from its mistakes

Roborock provides two options for setting up the new Saros 10R (or any of its other robot vacuums). You can download the company’s app or Xiaomi’s Smart Home app. Both have similar interfaces, but I like Roborock’s better.

After you take the robot out of the box, you can use a QR code to set it up or look for the model you purchased in the app. The onboarding process is easy, and it won’t be long before you scan your home for the first time. It’s very straightforward, and the Roborock app is convenient for editing the different rooms of your home after that.

Over the past few years, I’ve eagerly waited for Roborock to finally make its robots smarter. The QRevo Curv was almost there, but it would get stuck in weird places in my house, suck up and tangle cables, and so on.

The cleanest map I’ve ever had from my home. Image source: José Adorno for BGR

After the first scan, the Saros 10R would eventually suck up and tangle cables, which made me manually rescue it. Fortunately, after the third attempt, and when I was about to give up on it, the app intelligently added a “no-go zone,” and now everything works perfectly.

There are most likely two reasons why this robot finally got smarter. First, there’s the new StarSight Autonomous System 2.0. It uses dual-transmitter solid-state LiDAR with more than 21,600 sensor points and 38,400 Hz sampling frequency with 3D ToF tech to improve navigation and performance. This can enable precise location, comprehensive mapping, and reliable obstacle avoidance (after a while).

Roborock says it reacts promptly to unexpected obstacles like pets and avoids items as small as 2 cm wide x 2 cm tall. In addition, its smart capabilities have been improved, so it detects more items around the house, including floor mirrors, power strips (although the robot is better at identifying colored cables than black ones), and other things you want it to avoid, such as dog poop.

More reliable cleaning experience with an improved dock

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

With up to 19,000 Pa suction power, the Roborock Saros 10R robot vacuum delivers impressive cleaning capabilities in such a small form factor. As mentioned above, it has similar features to the Qrevo Curv, including a better FlexiArm Side Brush, a dual anti-tangle system, and removable mops to improve floor cleaning.

Here’s everything else the 10-in-1 Multifunctional Dock 4.0 has to offer:

Of the new features, my favorites are the intelligent dirt detection for re-wash and re-mop and the auto mop removal when I only want the robot to vacuum. That said, even though the Saros 10R features a 4L clean water tank and 3L dirty water tank (the latter is bigger than on Qrevo Curv), I might be cleaning my house more often, as I usually have to add more clean water or empty the other tank. I haven’t felt the same need with the Qrevo Curv.

I can get around four to six cleanings before I need to worry about the water tanks on the Saros 10R. Of course, you can avoid that by choosing the model with the Refill and Drainage System.

Battery

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Roborock didn’t share the Saros 10R’s battery size. However, it now offers fast-charging capabilities, taking up to 150 minutes to fully charge the robot. I usually have around 57% battery life remaining after vacuuming and mopping my place for around 80 minutes.

I also feel the Saros 10R takes longer to clean my house because it can go under furniture while also being more accurate with the cleaning process.

Is the Roborock Saros 10R worth it?

The Roborock Saros 10R costs $1,599.99; however, it is available for $1.399,99 during its first week on sale in the United States. While this robot vacuum is expensive, Roborock consistently drops prices while adding more features.

For the past few years, I’ve been using Roborock’s robot vacuums, which have tremendously improved my cleaning routine. With enhanced smart features, power suction, and the ability to clean the mops, I think the Saros 10R will be a robot vacuum to keep for years to come, especially now that it doesn’t get all tangled up on my cables.