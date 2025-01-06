CES 2025: Roborock announced a robot vacuum with an arm to pick your dirty socks

As CES 2025 kicks off, Roborock unveils its latest innovations. Among them is the new Roborock Saros Z70, the first robotic home assistant with an arm (the company calls it the OmniGrip). Roborock previewed this device to BGR a couple of weeks ago, and it’s pretty impressive (and crazy).

The company says the Roborock Saros Z70 features a foldable robotic arm with five axes that can deploy itself to clean previously obstructed areas and put away small items such as socks, small towels, tissue papers, and sandals under 300g. While I can understand the appeal of the robot vacuum going a step further – I think the ability to climb different areas is more interesting with the latest Roborock Qrevo Curv –it feels a bit too much not removing your dirty socks from the floor; you know?

That said, the ability to pick up sandals is pretty great, as I always have to put my flip-flops somewhere else every time the robot cleans my house. While we still need to test this robot to understand how great it is, Roborock has put a lot of effort into the other parts of this vacuum.

It has a thin design, 22,000 Pa of suction power, a dual anti-tangle system, a FreeFlow Main Brush, and a liftable FlexiArm Rise Side Brush, which deploys itself to prevent hair from tangling around the vacuum. It features the brand new VertiBeam Lateral Obstacle Avoidance technology to finally stop eating unfolded cables, and a StarSight Autonomous System 2.0 to a better mapping of the environment and obstacle detection.

Roborock says its app plays a big role on this device, as users can customize up to 50 new objects in addition to the ones the robot now identifies. The OmniGrip is also controlled by the app, and it will receive new updates in the coming months.

Roborock also has a lot more for robot vacuum lovers

Besides the Roborock Saros Z70, the company is introducing at CES 2025 other Saros robot vacuums, such as the Roborock Saros 10. It features the first RetractSense Navigation System, which enhances reliable LDS navigation with a 100-degree wide field of view. It has the updated VibraRise 4.0 mopping module and several upgraded cleaning technologies.

The Roborock Saros 10R features the StarSight Autonomous System 2.0 with dual-light 3D ToF technology and an AI-powered RGB camera. Roborock says it offers “superb” power suction and cleaning capabilities.

Besides that, Roborock announces at CES 2025 three all-in-one intelligent washer-dryers: the Roborock Zeo One, Zeo Lite, and Zeo Mini. These models feature the Zeo-cycle drying technology, which utilizes zeolite’s superior water vapor absorption capacity to protect delicate fabrics without extreme heat. This moderate temperature drying at around only 50 degrees Celsius efficiently captures moisture while allowing for optimal fabric care. Roborock has already launched its range of washing machine products in some European and Asia Pacific countries, with more to open sales in 2025.

Keep checking BGR for the latest CES 2025 news.