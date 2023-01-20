Report: OLED iPad Pro still on track for 2024 release, 2026 for MacBook Pro

Another report corroborates that Apple plans to introduce OLED iPad Pro models in 2024, while the first OLED MacBook Pro versions are slated for a 2026 release. This time, Korea IT News says domestic companies received orders for panel development with main displays ranging from 10 to 16 inches.

Apple ordered a domestic display company to develop two types of OLED panels for iPad and two types of OLED for MacBook when summing up the reports from the industry including Stone Partners on the 18th. The specific types of panels are 10.86 inches and 12.9 inches for the iPad, and 14 inches and 16 inches for the MacBook. The domestic display companies and related parts and material companies began to develop the panels with the start of the official project. An insider familiar with the subject said, “There are various panel development from 10 inches to 16 inches is in progress.”

The publication says Apple plans to add OLED panels to the iPad Pro and MacBook Pro to make the devices more premium. Besides, Apple moving to this technology is also “attracting much attention due to the anticipation of a significant impact on the industry,” as it will act as a “catalyst for expanding the small and medium-sized OLED market.”

Samsung and LG will likely be the main suppliers of OLED iPad Pro models. At the same time, the OLED MacBook Pro will currently use a technology being developed by Samsung, as the South Korean company just formalized its 8th generation investment plans for this OLED panel.

After Apple transitions to OLED, the company will switch to microLED technology. The first product with this display will be the 2024 (or 2025) Apple Watch Ultra. Eventually, iPhone, iPad, and Mac models will also get this display, which brings similar benefits from OLED technology but without burn-in risk.