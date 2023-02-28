Redmi’s 300W fast-charging tech can fully charge a phone in 5 minutes

While everyone is focused on the AI wars, it appears that the fast-charging wars are heating up as well.

Earlier this month, Realme launched the GT Neo 5, a new flagship for the company that boasted charging speeds up to 240W. That version of the phone can charge from 0-50% in 4 minutes and to 100% in under 10 minutes, making the model the fastest-charging smartphone on the planet at the time.

Well, that reign latest just over two weeks. As spotted by Android Authority, Android phone maker Redmi has revealed its next-generation fast-charging technology, which offers charging power up to a whopping 300 watts. According to the company’s test, the technology can charge a phone from 0-50% in under three minutes and 0-100% in under five minutes — twice the speed that Realme’s GT Neo 5 can charge.

The company announced its new milestone on Weibo. It uses a modified Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition smartphone with a 4,100 mAh battery to demonstrate the 300W charging tech. The company also modified the battery materials, charging structure, and used over “50 safety protection items” in the Double GaN adapter to achieve 300W charging (machine translated).

There is one catch, of course. While Redmi revealed the technology, it has yet to actually release it in a phone that people can actually buy. Realme, on the other hand, is already selling the GT Neo 5 in China. So, if you want some incredibly fast charging speed now, you’re going to need to stick with Realme.

The announcement comes in the same week as some other interesting news in mobile, including a test showing the iPhone 14 Pro beating out the Galaxy S23 Ultra in speed tests and rumors that Apple will, in fact, bring a major redesign to the fourth generation of the iPhone SE.