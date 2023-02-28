iPhone 16 may have under-display Face ID, iPhone 17 to get hidden selfie cam

While all iPhone 15 models are expected to get the new Dynamic Island cutout, a report by the Korean version of The Elec corroborates once more that under-display Face ID is coming in 2024 with the iPhone 16 Pro lineup.

The publication gives the technical details of the technology Apple will be adding to the iPhone 16 lineup. “If you apply the under panel Face ID, the external light transmits the display and enters the Face ID, so it must secure display transparency and package technology.”

The Elec goes beyond and says the under-display Face ID is the same as the under-panel camera (UPC) that Samsung Display applies for its parent company Galaxy Z Fold series.

In the display point of view, the under panel face ID is the same as the under panel camera (UPC) that Samsung Display is applying for Samsung’s foldable phone Galaxy Z fold series. The UPC is also equipped with a front camera module under the display, and the camera lens hole is not visible when the camera function is not used. Currently, the camera module specification has been compromised at 4 million pixels for UPC implementation. This is because some of the UPC spaces must be divided into each other, and some must support the display screen function, and the rest must accept the external light to support the camera function. Recently, the premium smartphone front camera specifications are well over 10 million pixels.

According to the publication, if the implementation of under-display Face ID goes well, the company could follow the trend and hide the selfie camera in the iPhone 17 Pro lineup. If that’s the case, it’s unclear if the company will soon cancel Dynamic Island or if it will have a role in an actual bezel-less display.

Lastly, The Elec also reiterates that Apple’s first foldable device will also come in 2025, but the publication doesn’t say if it’s an iPhone, an iPad, or an iPad/Mac hybrid, as rumors suggest.

For the 2024 iPhone lineup, recent analysis suggests Apple will also unveil an iPhone 16 Ultra model to differentiate itself from the regular and Pro lines. A titanium frame, improved cameras, and a better processor are among the features we could see in this high-end smartphone.