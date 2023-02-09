Realme now has the fastest-charging phone in the world

If you had to guess who would have the fastest-charging phone in the world, would you have guessed Realme?

That actually seems like a pretty solid bet. Companies like Realme, Oppo, and others, while not the most popular brands in the world, have always made waves by being some of the first to implement cutting-edge technologies into their smartphones. The GT Neo 5, which the company just launched, is going after the latest and greatest charging technology.

As reported by GSM Arena, Realme launched the GT Neo 5 today, a new flagship for the company that boasts charging speeds up to 240W, making the model the fastest-charging smartphone on the planet. According to the report, the 240W version of the phone can charge from 0-50% in 4 minutes and to 100% in under 10 minutes.

You could literally charge your phone from being completely dead to a full battery in the time it would take to watch MKBHD’s review of the new HomePod (it’s 10 minutes and 3 seconds long, by the way. If you don’t need to charge your phone quite that fast, the company also released a version of the phone that charges at 150W.

The phone will also work with legacy VOOC and SuperVOOC chargers, which will also be able to provide their maximum power to the smartphone through the USB-C port.

In addition to its incredible charging speed, the GT Neo 5 features a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. It comes packed with a 6.74” 10-bit AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to a 4,600mAh battery. The camera system includes a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 16MP selfie camera.

The Realme GT Neo 5 is available now (in China) and comes in White, Black, and Purple.