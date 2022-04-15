Reddit is finally adding comment search results

Comment search on Reddit has been a community-want for a long time now. Reddit staff shared a blog post on Thursday, announcing the addition of comment search results. The company says that it wanted to make it easier for people to “find and engage in communities, content, and conversations.” Part of that was adding the ability for users to search for and find comments within the site’s search system.

Image source: Reddit

Reddit says that it polled users last year to see which features the community felt the website was lacking. One of the top results was the addition of comment search on Reddit. The company then held limited testing to see how the feature would go over with the community. During the initial testing phase, Reddit staff says it saw more than 26,000 users use comment search.

With over sixteen years of content stored on its servers, there’s plenty to search through on Reddit. With the addition of Reddit’s comment search feature, the company says it’s the first social media site to offer a fully searchable system. That means you can now skim through users, posts, communities, and comments, the entirety of Reddit’s content catalog.

It’s a nice upgrade for Redditors who use the search function quite a lot. Now you can search for exact things, like mind-blowing science facts, and find exactly what you need.

Reddit upgrades search relevancy and user interface

Image source: Reddit

On top of adding Reddit’s comment search system, this latest update also includes a number of other upgrades. Notably among these changes is an upgrade to the search relevancy found on the site. Additionally, the user interface for the search results page on desktop and mobile has been given a simpler design.

Reddit says the new system will prioritize posts over other types of content in the search results. That means you should be able to skim through multiple results more easily to find what you’re looking for. Additionally, you can now select between posts, Reddit comments, communities, and people when looking for specific things.

Ultimately, Reddit says these changes should make it easier for users to find the content they want to find. The staff shared a screenshot in the blog post, which we’ve included above. In the screenshot, you can see how the new results page looks, as well as how the comment search page appears when selecting it.

Finally, the changes to search relevancy mean that you’ll find less restrictive matching for searched keywords. This should make it easier to find relevant posts that don’t include your exact keyword. This will also work with the new comment search system, too, so you can find even more posts with ease.