This Reddit thread of mind-blowing science facts is the craziest thing you’ll read this week

Science is full of weird and wacky things. From the way our bodies work to the way that light moves through space, there’s a lot that can surprise and intrigue us. Now, a bunch of users on Reddit have started a massive thread full of mind-blowing science facts. If you’re a science nerd like me, then you’ve got to check them out.

These mind-blowing science facts will have you scratching your head

There’s a lot that we don’t know about the human body yet. However, there are also a lot of mind-blowing science facts that everyday people are not aware of. Like how some blood vessels in your eye obstruct light from hitting certain areas of the eye. As Reddit user u/AnonWhoMouse notes, there are blood vessels in your eye that create a shadow when light passes over them. Your brain, the user says, filters out the shadows and fills in the gaps so you don’t notice it. The user says you can check it out yourself by following the instructions they laid out.

Want another mind-blowing science fact? Another user named u/boostman shared a fact about caterpillars. When in their cocoon, caterpillars essentially dissolve into liquid except for a series of “imaginal discs” and some other structures. Caterpillars also retain all of their memories during the process according to a paper published in 2008.

Dinosaurs are cool, right? Well, what if I told you that the time between the different dinosaurs was believed to be much greater than movies and other media make it out to be? For instance, as u/APotatoPancake points out, the tyrannosaurus rex and the stegosaurus had a gap of more than 89 million years between the times they were alive. How’s that for a cool science fact?

Epic space facts

Facts about the human body and animals aren’t the only thing shared in this Reddit thread, though. Some users also shared some cool space facts. For instance, u/Public_Breath6890 shared that 99.85 percent of the mass in our solar system is concentrated in the Sun. That’s pretty insane, right? Additionally, u/AnxiousIndicator shared that you can actually fit all of the planets—as well as the former planet, Pluto–between the Earth and the Moon. It can be easy to forget just how far away the Moon is from the Earth.

Another cool space fact shared in the thread comes from u/ruined-on-the-day. This user says that Voyager 1 has been traveling at speeds greater than 30,000 MPH for 43 years. However, in that time, the spacecraft has only traveled 20 light-hours away! For reference, there are 8,766 light-hours in a single light-year.

You can check out the full thread of mind-blowing science facts by heading over to Reddit. I definitely recommend reading it and commend all the users who shared their comments and facts in it.