Popular Reddit client Apollo now lets you save posts and comments on specific categories

Popular Reddit client Apollo just got a new update improving the experience in one of the most exciting online forums. With this version now available to iPhone users, it’s now possible to save posts and comments to specific categories. Here’s what’s new.

The most exciting update available with Apollo for Reddit in version 1.14.15 is the ability to save posts and comments to specific categories, so you can sort by your “tech,” “animals,” or “interior design,” for instance, and even create completely custom categories. All of that is cloud-synced across devices, so everything you save on your iPhone will also appear on the iPad.

As it became usual, Apollo for Reddit is also bringing “incredibly gorgeous” new icons and a bunch of new Pixel Pals. These little animals include a parrot, panda, platypus, and a tiger, and they join other pals (a dog and a cat) that stay on the top of your iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island doing cute stuff while you scroll through Apollo.

Apollo for Reddit also brings some bug fixes. You can find below the full release notes:

The app is free on the App Store but requires a paid subscription to unlock some of the features.

