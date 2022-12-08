Reddit Recap 2022 now available, here’s what you need to know

Reddit is another platform to bring a 2022 Recap to its audience. Redditors can experience a variety of “fun and interesting stats” that are translated and localized for users’ preferred language, including a summary of time spent on the platform, content users have engaged with, and communities they viewed or joined.

In addition to the user’s experience, Reddit Recap 2022 also brings some data on how the platform was used this past year. Here are the highlights:

Reddit was home to more than 100,00 active communities around the world;

Redditors created 430+ million posts, a 14% YoY increase;

r/amitheasshole was the first most-viewed community;

r/mademesmile spread joy and saw a 45% increase in views compared to last year, making it the #38 most-viewed subreddit overall;

r/worldnews became the #3 most-viewed community and r/ukraine had 1.8B views and 6M+ posts and comments in 2022 alone;

r/place – in this year’s 87-hour run of the project, Redditors from 236 countries and territories contributed 160+ million tiles. It was the #16 most-viewed subreddit, although it was only a four-day event.

Reddit Recap 2022 brings you personal usage of the app

Image source: Reddit

Now that you know some of the most interesting tidbits of Reddit Recap 2022, here’s what you need to know to see your Reddit recap.

According to the platform, logged-in Redditors can click on the Narwahl icon under their profile in the app or the navigation bar on the desktop to see their unique and personalized experience. Once launched, Recap walks through a series of downloadable and shareable cards that include fun stats such as:

Is the user team Cat or Dog?

A user’s most upvoted comment

Avatar outfit changes

r/place tiles placed

Communities users may be interested in joining

Once users reach the end of their Recap experience, they have one last new and unique opportunity to see how they stack up against other Redditors by being rewarded a Superpower Reddit Ability. Based on earned Karma points, the card places Redditors into one of three categories: Rare, Epic, or Legendary. To add to the experience, it also displays their most recent Avatar, the top three visited communities. It assigns a generated persona gathered from the topics they were most interested in.

In addition, to celebrate the Recap return, users were granted access to free Avatar accessories that dropped throughout the fall in the Avatar Builder, including the Tardigrade, Narwhal, and Banana Mask. All are still available to any Redditor, new or old, until January 2023.