PS5 Pro’s late 2024 release window hinted by another specs leak

About a month ago, we began seeing PS5 Pro specs leaks that seemed to be genuine. Reports said that Sony was investigating the origin of the internal documents that contained details about the PS5 Pro’s purported performance bumps. Apparently, Sony had shared those documents with developers in anticipation of the PS5 Pro’s launch.

The same specs leaked again, sending the same message. Game developers have access to the official documentation and will get their hands on PS5 Pro units ahead of a late 2024 release date. The actual date remains undisclosed, but it all makes sense. After all, console vendors routinely target the Christmas quarter with new products.

The new PS5 Pro specs leak comes courtesy of The Verge, which obtained a full list of specs for the big PS5 upgrade. The blog reports that Sony is already instructing developers to ensure their games are compatible with the upcoming console. The main focus appears to be improving ray tracing, with the PS5 Pro’s hardware more capable of rendering ray tracing in games.

The PlayStation 5 Pro is internally referred to as Trinity. It features a more powerful GPU, a slightly tweaked CPU that can run at higher clock speeds, faster memory, and other performance tweaks that should improve gaming experiences.

Sony is apparently encouraging developers to enhance their games for the PS5 Pro, with ray tracing being a big aspect of this. Games customized for the more powerful console will reportedly be labeled “PS5 Pro Enhanced.”

Regarding GPU performance, the PS5 Pro should be “about 45 percent faster than standard PlayStation 5.” That’s what documents The Verge saw claim. The GPU will actually be larger and feature faster memory than the regular PS5. Sony is using a “more powerful ray tracing architecture,” giving the PS5 Pro triple the performance of the PS5.

PS5 DualSense controller. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The CPU will still clock at 3.5GHz, like the PS5. But the PS5 Pro will also feature a 3.85GHz CPU frequency that brings up to 10% performance boots where needed. Developers will be able to choose which mode to use. However, if developers use the max CPU speeds, the GPU will see a downclock of about 1.5%, lowering the overall performance by 1% compared with the GPU running at full speed.

The RAM is getting faster, at 576GB/s on the PS5 Pro, compared to 448GB/s for the PS5. The memory system is supposedly more efficient, too, so the “bandwidth gain may exceed 28 percent.” Furthermore, developers get access to 1.2GB of extra system memory for a total of 13.7GB.

The report also mentions the PS5 Pro’s PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) support for upscaling games that appeared in the previous specs leaks. Similarly, Sony’s “custom architecture for machine learning” on the PS5 Pro matches previous leaks. We’re looking at 300TOPS of 8-bit computation.

Developers reportedly can order test kits right now, and they have until August to submit their games for certification.

The report also notes that Sony plans to continue selling the PS5 alongside the PS5 Pro. New games will come with custom support for each system, while existing games can be updated for the Pro version.

The report doesn’t offer prices for the PS5 Pro or a release date. It’s probably too early for that. But it sure looks like gamers will get new PlayStation hardware this year, complete with better-looking games than ever before.