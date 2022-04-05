PS Plus Premium trick saves you money on a new subscription

After rumors claimed that Sony was working on an answer to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service, the PS5 maker finally confirmed everything last week. PS Plus and PS Now will merge into a single service starting this June, offering buyers three membership tiers. You’ll get multiplayer access on all plans and various free games each month. The more you pay for the new PS Plus service, the more free titles you can choose from. The PS Plus Premium tier is the best possible option.

The new PS Plus tiers will cost $9.99 (Essential), $14.99 (Extra), and $17.99 (Premium) if paid monthly. However, if you go for an entire year, you’ll pay $59.99, $99.99, or $119.99, respectively. The better deal is to choose the yearly subscription, as the costs go down significantly.

But there’s another way to reduce your new PS Plus subscription cost. Current PS Now plans will be automatically upgraded to PS Plus Premium in June. That means you can get your Premium access right now if you act fast to take advantage of a loophole in the rules.

PS5 and PS4 owners are getting PS Now memberships right now, which cost $59.99. But they’re not just looking to save 50% of the PS Plus Premium in the first year. Apparently, they’re stacking up multiple PS Now subscriptions, which means they’re subscribing to multiple years of Now access.

The idea is that Sony will then convert all those extra years to PS Plus Premium at no additional charge. That means saving 50% on the most expensive PS5 multiplayer and game access plan for several years.

How to upgrade to PS Plus Premium on the cheap

Per PushSquare, users are stacking up to six years of PS Now. If everything works as intended, they’ll basically get three years of free PS Plus Premium when Sony launches the new PS Plus service this summer.

Sony could take action against this abuse, and measures are already in place to prevent it. The PS Store on PS5 and PS4 only offers one-month trials of PS Now right now. Moreover, you can’t find PS Now subscription cards in retail stores, which is another way of scoring those annual memberships.

how many years are you all stacking pic.twitter.com/7J7BnUlPO0 — Wario64 (@Wario64) April 3, 2022

That’s where the reported loophole comes in.

All you have to do is access the PlayStation Webstore using your PSN account from a PC, not the console. Once that’s done, and if it still works, you’ll see a box on the screen that lets you choose a “recurring subscription payment” tab for a 12-month subscription to PS Now.

Rinse and repeat, and you can add multiple years of PS Now access. Come June, your PS Now subscription should turn into PS Plus Premium.

What you get

As a reminder, PS Plus Premium gets you online multiplayer, exclusive discounts, cloud storage for game saves, and up to 400 PS4 and PS5 games, just like Plus Extra.

On top of that, you get an additional 340 games that include titles from older console versions. These can be downloaded or streamed.

Finally, you also get access to game trials.

That might sound like a lot more than you need for your PS5 or PS4. However, if you can get all that for the basic PS Plus fee by using this trick, you might as well try to take advantage of the deal.

Another consideration is the fact that subscription services sometimes increase in price after a few years. This loophole might protect you against any price bumps for several years.

Again, this all assumes that Sony doesn’t do anything to close this nifty loophole.